Jescraft Names Cory Mahady Vice President of Operations
Cory’s rise to Vice President of Operations is a testament to his exceptional skill and invaluable expertise cultivated through years of assuming increased responsibilities within our organization”OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesco Iron Craft, Inc. d/b/a Jescraft, the brand behind industrial-strength material handling equipment for the construction, waste management, and industrial sectors, proudly announces the promotion of Cory Mahady to the role of Vice President of Operations, effective March 25, 2024. With tenure spanning over a decade in the industry, Mr. Mahady’s unwavering commitment and leadership have been pivotal in propelling the company forward.
In his new capacity as Vice President of Operations, Mr. Mahady assumes the reins of operational and managerial oversight, leading initiatives aimed at enhancing the reliability, development, and efficiency of our operations. His mandate extends to a spectrum of critical responsibilities, including the continuous refinement of systems, reports, and processes to drive ongoing improvement.
"Cory’s rise to Vice President of Operations is a testament to his exceptional skill and invaluable expertise cultivated through years of assuming increased responsibilities within our organization," stated Mike Brown, President of Jescraft.
"He has been at the forefront of pivotal projects that have advanced our manufacturing capabilities and remains dedicated to our mission of delivering uncompromised reliability to our customers."
About Jescraft:
For over 75 years, Jescraft has manufactured industrial strength material handling equipment serving multiple segments of the construction, waste management and industrial markets. For more information go to https://jescraft.com.
