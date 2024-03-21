Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Disney Shareholders Vote “FOR” Nelson Peltz at Disney’s Annual Meeting

ISS Cites Disney’s Operating and Stock Underperformance, Succession Failures and the Board’s Need to Improve its Effectiveness



Endorses Nelson Peltz as “Best Positioned” to Provide the Catalyst the Disney Board Needs

Recommends Shareholders “WITHHOLD” on Lagomasino, Noting Multi-Year Concerns Surrounding Her Role on Compensation Committee and Says She “Bears More Accountability than Most for the Failed Succession Process”

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trian Group,1 which beneficially owns over $3.5 billion of common stock in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), the largest and most influential proxy advisory firm, recommends that Disney shareholders vote “FOR” Nelson Peltz and “WITHHOLD” on Maria Elena Lagomasino on Trian’s BLUE proxy card in connection with Disney’s annual meeting on April 3, 2024.

ISS recognizes that Disney has a record of “multi-year underperformance” and emphasizes the need for change on the Disney Board. ISS also states that Nelson Peltz, with his “considerable experience on other boards and fiduciary duties owed to a large shareholding group, appears best positioned to bring a shareholder perspective to the Board.”

ISS notes that Mr. Rasulo’s “knowledge of [Disney’s] operations… still appears to serve as a solid basis for understanding the company's current situation.”

In addition to Disney’s significant operational deterioration and stock underperformance, ISS noted Disney has failed to adequately address succession and that the Board would benefit from a shareholder representative to hold management to account and to “provide the catalyst that this board apparently needs to improve its effectiveness.”

ISS also recommends that shareholders “ WITHHOLD” on Maria Elena Lagomasino, stating that she “bears more accountability than most for the failed succession process prior to Iger's decision to step down in 2020,” and stating that “multi-year concerns surrounding Lagomasino's role as a compensation committee member strengthen the case that Peltz's addition, on balance, would appear a net positive.”

In making its recommendation, ISS also noted the following:



Performance

“[Disney] has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the one-, three-, and five-year periods through Oct. 6, 2023, the last trading day before The Wall Street Journal reported that Trian was preparing to run a proxy fight at the 2024 AGM.”



“Operational performance over the past five years shows deterioration in margins, free cash flow, and return metrics, as well as increased leverage.”



Issues as identified by ISS include “that financially the Fox acquisition was value destructive, that the secular decline in linear networks is an ongoing challenge that needs to be addressed, that the costs within DTC got out of control, that the studio business has underperformed relative to the decade prior to the pandemic, that Parks and Experiences has been a bright spot in earnings and requires ongoing investments to maintain its strength, and the challenge of transitioning ESPN to DTC to address secular decline in linear networks.”



Case for Change

“[I]ncremental change is needed at the company due to multi-year underperformance of the company's peers and chosen benchmark, operational challenges, and most critically, a repeated failure on the part of the board to oversee the cultivation of a successor to Iger.”



“The importance of executing a successful succession plan, particularly for a company of this complexity, and the board's prior failure to properly oversee this process, suggests that some level of change at the board level is warranted.”

Board Oversight Failures

“[T]he key decision points that led to the company's challenges over the past five years, not to mention multiple activist campaigns, can be traced to the board.”



“Chapek seems to have taken enough wrong turns during his tenure (at least by the board's own assessment) that a more engaged board should arguably have recognized these issues sooner.”



“[T]he events leading up to the CEO transition in 2020 and the strategic missteps taken over the past several years appear to indicate that the board is not functioning in the most optimal way.”



“[T]he sudden firing of Chapek less than five months after extending his contract and the circumstances surrounding the announcement of Chapek's departure and Iger's return appear to indicate that the board was caught by surprise about the state of affairs at the company.”



Succession Planning Failures



“What remains missing is tangible progress towards succession to give investors sufficient confidence that the company will not run aground after Iger departs, and in doing so, avoid future mutinies.”



“By definition, the decision to ask a former CEO (especially one who indicated it was time for him to retire) to return to the company to replace a successor whom the board did not adequately vet is evidence of a critically flawed succession process. In [Disney’s] case, shareholders paid a steep price.”



“[T]he board fell short on two key matters: cultivating a successor to Iger, and preventing Chapek from veering off course after he was appointed.”



“[T]here are lingering questions about the board's ability to properly oversee the next CEO transition, whether it happens in 2026 or in later years, and the significant strategic changes the company is undertaking, particularly given the ongoing challenging industry environment.”



“The heir apparent to a CEO role at an iconic consumer-facing American company necessarily faces intense investor, board, and media scrutiny. That the board has not seen fit to put anyone in this position since the departure of Staggs in the first half of 2016 represents as close to a single-issue indictment of a board's performance that one could imagine.”



Trian and its Nominees

“Trian represents significant share ownership and has presented a detailed case for change and a clear set of goals for the board to consider.”



“[A] shareholder representative who is well versed in the imperative to hold management to account would be well positioned to provide the catalyst that this board apparently needs to improve its effectiveness.”

“[Nelson] Peltz, as a significant shareholder, could be additive to the succession process, providing assurance to other investors that the board is properly engaged this time around. He could also help evaluate future capital allocation decisions.”



“[Mr. Rasulo] came across as levelheaded and demonstrated no sign of resentment or ill will towards Iger.”



“[We do] not have any concerns about [Mr. Rasulo’s] ability to serve as an objective director.”



Maria Elena Lagomasino and Michael B.G. Froman



“Neither director targeted by Trian possesses a skill set that is not possessed by a board member, or that could be provided by a specialized consultant were a short-term need to arise.”



“As the longest-serving independent member of the board, [Maria Elena] Lagomasino bears more responsibility than any other serving nominee for the failure of the Staggs/Rasulo ‘bakeoff,’ the failure to cultivate a readily apparent successor to Iger following Staggs' departure, and again following Iger's re-entry.”



“During her time on the board, [Maria Elena] Lagomasino has chosen to support four extensions of Iger's tenure as CEO, yet along with her shorter-tenured independent fellow directors, has not yet named a CEO successor.”



“As a member of the compensation committee since joining the company [in 2015] (and as chair of the committee since 2019), [Maria Elena] Lagomasino oversaw consecutive years of problematic compensation decisions, resulting in significant shareholder opposition, which the committee failed to promptly address.”



To ensure the election of Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo, it is essential that shareholders vote “FOR” Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo, and “WITHHOLD” on Michael B.G. Froman, Maria Elena Lagomasino, and all three Blackwells Nominees. As Disney’s annual meeting is less than two weeks away, it is important that shareholders vote TODAY. Every vote is important. Shareholders must submit their vote no later than April 2, 2024, at 11:59pm ET.

For more information, including voting instructions, visit our website: www.RestoreTheMagic.com.

About Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Founded in 2005, Trian Fund Management, L.P. (“Trian”) is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. Trian is a highly engaged shareowner that combines concentrated public equity ownership with operational expertise. Leveraging the 40+ years’ operating experience of our Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz and Peter May, Trian seeks to invest in high quality but undervalued and underperforming public companies and to work collaboratively with management teams and boards to help companies execute operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive long-term sustainable earnings growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.

