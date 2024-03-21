Increasing Focus on Infection Control and Patient Comfort is driving the Healthcare Fabrics Market Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Healthcare Fabrics Market Projected to Hit US$ 69.9 Billion by 2034, Driven by Strong 10.0% CAGR. Global demand for healthcare fabrics surges due to aging populations and chronic diseases. Emphasis on sustainability and innovation drives growth, despite regulatory hurdles and competition.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare fabrics market is witnessing a significant boost in growth, with projections showing that it will reach a value of US$ 27.0 billion by 2024 and further rise to US$ 69.9 billion by 2034, with a notable CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, fuels the demand for high-quality medical textiles across various healthcare settings.



The aging population globally is leading to an increased demand for healthcare services and facilities, leading to a surge in the need for healthcare fabrics used in patient bedding, garments, and upholstery, especially tailored to meet the needs of elderly patients. There is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, resulting in more hospital visits and longer stays. This surge in demand for healthcare fabrics for patient bedding, gowns, and curtains directly results from the growing healthcare needs associated with these conditions.

Maintaining stringent hygiene standards in healthcare settings to prevent infections and cross-contamination is essential

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19123

As the healthcare industry increasingly prioritizes sustainability, there is a growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable healthcare fabrics made from recycled materials or biodegradable fibers. Innovative textile technologies, such as moisture-wicking fabrics and temperature-regulating materials, enhance patient comfort and support better clinical outcomes.

Despite the market's promising growth prospects, challenges such as regulatory compliance, material sourcing difficulties, and competition from alternative solutions persist, requiring strategic initiatives to address and overcome them for sustained market expansion.

“The healthcare fabrics market is witnessing a surge in innovations such as antimicrobial fabrics, eco-friendly materials, and smart textiles. This growth is driven by advancements in textile technologies, increasing emphasis on sustainability, and the growing demand for infection control measures. The expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of telehealth services in emerging economies are expected to fuel the market's growth further”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Healthcare Fabrics Market Study

Polypropylene is a top raw material in the healthcare fabrics market, with a 9.8 % CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Non-woven fabric leads in the healthcare fabrics industry, accounting for 9.7 % of CAGR.

of CAGR. The healthcare fabrics market in South Korea has the potential to increase at 10.9% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The healthcare fabrics market in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2034.

through 2034. Healthcare fabrics market in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise by a remarkable 10.4% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The healthcare fabrics market in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

through 2034. The healthcare fabrics market in the United States is estimated to rise at a whopping 10.0% CAGR through 2034.





Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19123

Competitive Landscape in the Healthcare Fabrics Market

The healthcare fabrics industry is witnessing significant growth, driven by the efforts of major players such as Knoll Inc., Freudenberg Group, Avgol Ltd., Carnegie Fabrics LLC, and Eximius Incorporation. These companies are investing in research and development to create innovative textiles with advanced features such as antimicrobial resistance, durability, and comfort tailored to meet the specific needs of healthcare settings. Manufactureres are also expanding their product portfolios to offer diverse fabrics such as patient bedding, garments, and upholstery.

Sustainability is also a key focus area for these companies, as they are adopting eco-friendly production processes and materials to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible healthcare fabrics. Through these strategic initiatives, major manufacturers are playing a crucial role in fueling the growth of the healthcare fabric market and meeting the evolving requirements of healthcare providers and patients worldwide.

Recent Developments from the Healthcare Fabrics Market:

Trevira, a leading German manufacturer of high-value polyester fibers and yarns, showcased inherently flame-retardant fabrics made by 12 partners at Dubai's Building Healthcare show in October 2023.

Precision Textiles introduced EcoGuard nonwovens, a biodegradable medical fabric that degrades up to 99% faster than similar PP-based products, on August 4, 2021.

Mumbai-based nanotechnology startup Thermaissance developed fabric technology to combat multi-drug resistant organisms on April 15, 2021, providing enhanced protection to healthcare workers against viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. SITRA's Expo on Medical Textiles, a pavilion that focused on medical textiles and showcased high-growth application areas, was hosted by Techtextil India 2023





Top 12 Key Companies in the Healthcare Fabrics Market

Knoll Inc. Freudenberg Group Avgol Ltd. Carnegie Fabrics LLC Ahlstrom-Munksjö Asahi Kasei Corporation Berry Global Group Inc Eximius Incorporation Kimberly-Clark Corporation Knoll Inc Paramount Tech Fab Industries Eximius Incorporation

Buy this Report Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19123

Key Coverage in the Healthcare Fabrics Market Report

Demand Analysis for Fabrics Used in Medical Textile

Healthcare Fabrics Market Scope and Opportunities

Market Analysis on Medical Textiles: Types And Applications

Insights into the Medical Grade Fabric

Overview of Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material

Medical Textiles Market Size in Asia Pacific

Healthcare Fabrics Market Segmentation

By Raw Material:

Polypropylene

Cotton

Polyester

Viscose

Polyamide

Others

By Fabric Types:

Non-woven

Woven

Knitted



By Application:

Hygiene Products

Dressing Products

Clothing

Blanket and Bedding

Upholstery

Privacy Curtains

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





Have a Look at the Latest Report from the Healthcare Fabrics Market:

The intraoral IOL scanner market is projected to be worth US$ 732.6 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2034. The Industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to be worth US$ 732.6 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2034. The Industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034. The metabolism assay market is predicted to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and rise to US$ 3.6 billion by 2034. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

is predicted to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and rise to US$ 3.6 billion by 2034. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The global catecholamine market is predicted to be valued at US$ 4.6 billion by 2024 and rise to US$ 9.3 billion by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

is predicted to be valued at US$ 4.6 billion by 2024 and rise to US$ 9.3 billion by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) prostate treatment market is anticipated to be worth US$ 33,031.10 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 3.6%. By the end of the forecast period,

is anticipated to be worth US$ 33,031.10 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 3.6%. By the end of the forecast period, The livestock vaccine market is predicted to be valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2024 and rise to US$ 11.2 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

is predicted to be valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2024 and rise to US$ 11.2 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the Bowie-Dick test kit market is US$ 203.0 million. It is measured in 2023. The said market will reach US$ 218.2 million and US$ 410.0 million in 2024 and 2034, respectively. The market advancement is subjected to a moderate CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

is US$ 203.0 million. It is measured in 2023. The said market will reach US$ 218.2 million and US$ 410.0 million in 2024 and 2034, respectively. The market advancement is subjected to a moderate CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In 2023, the global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market was estimated to be valued at US$ 2,203.40 million. During the forecast period, the market is likely to garner a moderate CAGR of 6.70%. By 2034, the market is predicted to gain a valuation of US$ 4,052.30 million by 2034.

was estimated to be valued at US$ 2,203.40 million. During the forecast period, the market is likely to garner a moderate CAGR of 6.70%. By 2034, the market is predicted to gain a valuation of US$ 4,052.30 million by 2034. The global inhalation formulation market is expected to rise from US$ 41,831.2 million in 2024 to US$ 60,157.2 million by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to surge at 3.7% CAGR.

is expected to rise from US$ 41,831.2 million in 2024 to US$ 60,157.2 million by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to surge at 3.7% CAGR. The KRAS inhibitor market was valued at US$ 108 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the market is expected to garner a 5.5% CAGR. By 2034, the gold metalized market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 196 million.

was valued at US$ 108 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the market is expected to garner a 5.5% CAGR. By 2034, the gold metalized market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 196 million. The single-cell omics market is anticipated to be worth US$ 3.6 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the market is predicted to hit US$ 21.3 billion.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube