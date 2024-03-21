Bryan Cranston to Host 2024 Americares Airlift Benefit

“Stamford, Conn. – March 21, 2024 – Award-winning actor and producer Bryan Cranston—best known for his iconic roles in “Malcolm in the Middle and “Breaking Bad”—will host the 2024 Americares Airlift Benefit on Thursday, April 11, in New York City.

The benefit will celebrate the organization’s 45 years of life-changing health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster and the health workers and partners who make the programs possible.

“I’m deeply honored to serve as the host for this year’s Airlift Benefit and champion the vital work Americares is doing to save lives and improve health,” said Cranston. “From Ukraine to Colombia, Americares is making a difference every day with life-saving health programs and deliveries of medicine and medical supplies.”

The benefit will take place at the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport with cocktails, dinner, dancing and inspirational stories about the impact Americares is making in the United States and around the world. Longtime Americares supporters Ignacio and Samhita Jayanti, Alexander and Sarah Saint-Amand, Mike and Lisa Ullmann and Eric and Joy Weintz are co-chairing this year’s benefit, produced by STAMP Event Co.

The next morning, a group of guests will depart on a 48-hour journey to Colombia, where Americares operates health centers and mobile clinics in 10 cities for families fleeing the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and other underserved populations. Over the past seven years, more than 7 million people have fled instability in Venezuela, with Colombia hosting nearly 2.9 million displaced children and adults—the most in the region. The Americares clinics help to alleviate the strain the population influx has put on the Colombian health system as well as support the health needs of host communities. Guests on the airlift will visit health facilities, take part in volunteer activities and meet Colombian workers, patients and community leaders and see the impact Americares is making firsthand.

“We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Bryan Cranston host the 2024 Americares Airlift Benefit and help us raise critical funds to make a meaningful impact in the lives of people affected by poverty or disaster,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “He is a natural at inspiring generosity and we know that with his support, this year’s benefit is sure to be an unforgettable night.”

Throughout his successful stage and screen career, Cranston has been nominated for an Academy Award and is an Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Tony and Olivier Award winner. He charmed television audiences as Hal on the sit-com “Malcolm in the Middle” and as Walter White on the drama series, “Breaking Bad” and starred on the second season of Showtime’s hit drama series, “Your Honor,” which he also executive produced. On the big screen, Cranston most recently starred in Matthew Vaughn’s “Argylle” and reteamed with Wes Anderson on “Asteroid City.” Cranston is also a New York Times bestselling author, receiving critical acclaim for his 2016 Hollywood memoir, “A Life in Parts,” and an entrepreneur, releasing an artisanal mezcal with his “Breaking Bad” co-star, Aaron Paul, in 2019.

Cranston first became involved with Americares in 2020 when he and his wife, actor Robin Dearden, performed a skit for COVID is No Joke, a virtual celebrity comedy benefit for Americares COVID-19 response. He became further engaged through Americares Board Member and Actor, Director, Producer Tony Goldwyn, who co-starred with him in the Broadway play “Network,” for which Cranston won a Tony Award.

A leader in the humanitarian sector, Americares is No. 9 on Forbes 2023 list of Top 100 Charities and a four-star rated charity—the highest possible—by Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand health services; and prevent disease and promote good health.

For more information, go to americares.org/airlift2024.