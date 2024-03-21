Statement from Governor Henry McMaster on the Passing of Richard Quinn Sr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement on the passing of Richard Quinn Sr.:
"Richard Quinn was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. Brilliant, generous, compassionate – and devoted to his family and friends. His contributions to our state’s progress are immeasurable. He was my friend. Peggy and I will never forget him. Our hearts and prayers are with his family."
