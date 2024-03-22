TradeSta Announces the Launch of a Non-Custodial Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

Tradesta is bring you a new way to trade without loosing custody.

TradeSta combines the seamless experience of a CEX with the security and sovereignty of a DEX.

MARSHALL ISLANDS, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative step forward for the cryptocurrency trading industry, TradeSta is set to introduce a groundbreaking non-custodial trading platform. This platform is poised to redefine the trading experience by offering advanced features such as swaps, limit orders, stop losses, leverage trading, and an exclusive follow trade functionality. By addressing custodial risks, high trading fees, and gas fee inefficiencies, TradeSta aims to usher in a new era of security, cost efficiency, and user empowerment.

A New Epoch in Cryptocurrency Trading Emerges

TradeSta's platform uniquely blends the convenience and user-friendly interface of centralized exchanges (CEXs) with the robust security and sovereignty offered by decentralized exchanges (DEXs). This hybrid approach aims to provide an optimal trading experience for all users.

Betty, Chief Marketing Officer at TradeSta, shared insights into the company's vision: "At TradeSta, we're not merely participants in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space; we aim to redefine it. Our objective is to empower our users with state-of-the-art trading tools, minimal fees, and a platform that values their input. TradeSta is more than a trading platform; it's a movement towards pioneering the future of trading."

Introducing the STA Token: Elevating Trading to New Heights

Central to TradeSta's ecosystem is the STA token, which offers users reduced trading fees, GasBack rewards, governance rights, and a significant role in the platform's future developments, including limit order, stop-loss trading, leverage trading, and the novel Follow trade feature. The introduction of the STA token reflects TradeSta's commitment to lowering the barriers to trading by providing competitively low transaction fees.

Exclusive Early Access Through the TradeSta Waitlist

TradeSta is excited to announce the opening of the waitlist for its on-chain non-custodial trading platform. This invitation offers traders a unique opportunity to join a platform that's set to transform how users engage with cryptocurrency trading, providing early access and the potential to become a TradeSta Ambassador. Ambassadors will benefit from token allocations, win STA tokens, and receive additional rewards. Interested parties are encouraged to join the waitlist for further details and benefits. Terms and conditions apply; see the TradeSta website for more information.

