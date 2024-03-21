Solar Cable Market Poised For Continued Growth, Expected To Reach $1.59 Billion By 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's Solar Cable Global Market Report 2024

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

LONDON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Solar Cable Global Market Report 2024, the solar cable market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, with a notable growth trajectory from $0.87 billion in 2023 to a projected $0.99 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This remarkable growth in the historic period can be attributed to various factors, including government incentives, burgeoning solar energy capacity, heightened environmental awareness, cost efficiencies in solar energy production, and the implementation of international agreements and regulations.



The forecast for the solar cable market indicates continued rapid expansion, with a projected value of $1.59 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5%. This solar cable market growth is anticipated due to factors such as the proliferation of solar capacity, advancements in energy storage technologies, international commitments to clean energy initiatives, escalating energy demands, and ongoing infrastructure development efforts.

Key Trends in the Forecast Period

Market Competition and Innovation: Intense competition is expected to drive innovation in solar cable technologies, fostering market growth. Technological Advancements: Continued technological advancements will enhance the efficiency and reliability of solar cable solutions. Cost Reduction and Price Competitiveness: Efforts to reduce costs will enhance the competitiveness of solar cable products in the market. Global Expansion of Solar Projects: Increasing global investments in solar energy projects will drive the demand for solar cables across diverse geographical regions. Rising Awareness of Sustainable Practices: Growing awareness regarding sustainability will further bolster the adoption of solar power solutions and, consequently, the demand for solar cables.





Role of Solar Power Installations in Driving Market Growth

The rapid proliferation of solar power installations, characterized by the deployment of photovoltaic (PV) systems, is a primary driver of the solar cable market. Solar cables play a crucial role in efficiently and safely transmitting electricity generated by solar panels to various components within solar power systems. For instance, residential solar power installations in the United States surged by 34% from 2020 to 2021, highlighting the significant growth trajectory of solar energy adoption.

Major Players and Innovations in the Solar Cable Market

Leading companies in the solar cable market, such as Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., are introducing innovative products to extend their market reach and enhance product offerings. Notable innovations include PV cable solutions designed to meet the stringent requirements of solar energy production. For example, Prysmian Group's PRYSOLAR cable solution, launched in March 2023, adheres to global standards and offers durability in adverse environmental conditions, ensuring a lifespan of over 30 years.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Key Market Player, Expected to Lead Growth in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific dominated the solar cable market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The region's burgeoning solar energy infrastructure and supportive government initiatives are driving market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The solar cable market is segmented based on:

Type: Solid, Stranded Material Type: Copper, Aluminum, Other Material Types Application: Solar Panels Wiring, Underground Service Entrances, Service Terminal Connections End-Users: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

This segmentation enables a comprehensive analysis of market trends and opportunities across different segments.

In conclusion, the solar cable market is poised for significant growth driven by factors such as increasing solar energy capacity, technological advancements, and growing environmental awareness. With innovations in product offerings and expanding market reach, major players are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the dynamic solar cable market landscape.

Solar Cable Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the solar cable market size, solar cable market segments, solar cable market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

