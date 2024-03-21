Premier’s, attorney general’s, parliamentary secretary’s statements on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

CANADA, March 21 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

“For many people in British Columbia, racism and discrimination is an awful reality.

“Today and every day, our government stands against hate in all its forms.

“This International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination comes at a time when we are seeing rising incidents of hate in B.C. and around the world. Our government condemns these acts and is working closely with affected communities.

“Building a more welcoming, inclusive province is a priority for our government, and we are taking an all-of-government approach to addressing racism in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and racialized communities.

“This spring, we are introducing new anti-racism legislation, which was informed by people with lived experience, to remove barriers to accessing government programs and services. We are also launching a racist incident helpline to support people who have experienced or witnessed an act of hate.

“These actions build on our ongoing anti-racism work, including ensuring schools are safe and welcoming for all students. We are continuing to implement our K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan, and we have made Holocaust education mandatory for high school students. As part of a broader Indigenous-specific anti-racism and discrimination strategy for the K-12 system, all secondary students complete Indigenous-focused coursework before they graduate. We’re addressing Indigenous-specific racism throughout society, and ensuring Indigenous people have access to culturally appropriate education, health care, housing and justice.

“There is still work to do, and we are committed to doing that work in true partnership with all British Columbians. Together, we are building a stronger, more just and inclusive society for everyone in British Columbia.”

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, said:

“We all must do our part to fight racism in all its forms. But words are only as good as the actions that follow, which is why we will be introducing anti-racism legislation in the coming weeks to address systemic racism in government programs and services, and launching more supports for racialized people. On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, please join us in standing up against racism to create a more equitable and safer province for everyone.”

Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, said:

“The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is an important reminder that we need to be united in our commitment to being anti-racist every day. Today, we also host the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards ceremony, which happens every year on this day as an opportunity to shine a light on and celebrate what people across B.C. are doing to build a province where everyone, regardless of the colour of their skin, can thrive.”