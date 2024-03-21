President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Rhode Island

WASHINGTON-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Rhode Island to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding on Dec. 17-19, 2023.

The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Kent, Providence and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert V. Fogel has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.