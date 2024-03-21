Michael Freund Featured on Shu’t First Ask Questions Later Podcast
Michael Freund was a guest on the Shu’t First Ask Questions Later podcast, hosted by Rabbi Moshe Kurtz.STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbi Michael Freund, an advocate for Jewish communities globally and founder of Shavei Israel, appeared on the prestigious podcast, Shu’t First Ask Questions Later, for an in-depth exploration of current events from a Jewish legal and ethical perspective. In the episode, titled “Gaza: Past, Present, and Future,” Rabbi Freund provided a comprehensive analysis of Gaza’s role in Jewish history, law, and destiny.
The podcast is hosted by Rabbi Moshe Kurtz, Assistant Rabbi of Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, CT, and features rabbis discussing a wide variety of topics based on in-depth textual analysis of Jewish sources. Rabbi Freund was featured on the podcast’s 25th episode, addressing the status of Gaza as well as its potential resettlement by Jews, who inhabited the area since Biblical times. Despite Jews being expelled 7 times from Gaza over the past 2000 years, including most recently in 2005 upon Israel’s withdrawal, many yearn to return.
In his conversation with Rabbi Kurtz, Rabbi Freund also touched on his personal connection to the current situation in Gaza.
"All five of my sons have been serving in the IDF in this war,” he said, adding that, “Gaza is clearly a subject that’s been on everyone’s mind, and this podcast is an ideal venue for important discussions that are complex and nuanced."
Shu’t First Ask Questions Later has carved a niche for itself by merging traditional Jewish legal discussion with contemporary global issues, making complex topics accessible and engaging for a broad audience. Its host, Rabbi Moshe Kurtz, said, “It was a pleasure having Rabbi Freund on the podcast. His synthesis of Torah knowledge and on-the-ground experience provided an unparalleled perspective on this most relevant topic.”
Rabbi Freund's contributions extend beyond advocacy; through Shavei Israel, the organization that he founded and chairs, he spearheads efforts to assist lost tribes and other hidden Jewish communities in reclaiming their roots. His work embodies a commitment to fostering a deeper connection between the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and descendants of Jews around the globe.
His insights on Shu’t First Ask Questions Later resonate with authority and compassion, and the episode is an essential listen for those interested in understanding the nuanced debates surrounding Gaza's future. It highlights the importance of informed dialogue in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes through the lens of Jewish values.
In addition to his work at Shavei Israel, Rabbi Michael Freund is also a syndicated columnist, author, and advocate, serving the Jewish community globally. A graduate with honors from Princeton University, and an MBA from Columbia University, Rabbi Freund moved to Israel, raised his family, and dedicated his life to humanitarian and political efforts, contributing significantly to the country's well-being.
###
To listen to Freund’s episode of Shu’t First Ask Questions Later visit Spotify.
To learn more about Shavei Israel, you can visit their website at www.shavei.org.
For more news and information on Michael Freund, please visit his LinkedIn profile.
XXX
Media Relations
Shavei Israel
email us here