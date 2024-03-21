TUESDAY: U.S. Small Business Administration to Convene Third Annual Women’s Business Summit

Prominent Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders will Join Top Administration Officials to Spotlight Progress Under the Biden-Harris Administration

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold its third annual Women’s Business Summit on March 26. The one-day, live-streamed summit will feature expert panels, fireside chats, and entrepreneurs’ own voices to help women-owned small businesses build, scale, and grow. The summit will be held in collaboration with the National Women’s Business Council and is co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and the Association of Women’s Business Centers.

Additional speakers and schedule details will be announced at a later date.

In its first two years, more than 37,000 participants have participated in the SBA’s Women’s Business Summit, which highlights resources and offerings by the SBA and its partners. The 2023 Women’s Business Summit featured remarks from President Joe Biden in a White House East Room event. In addition, the inaugural Women’s Business Summit featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris.

WHAT: SBA 2024 Women’s Business Summit

WHEN: March 26, 2024

WHERE: The National Union Building 918 F St. NW Washington, D.C. 20004

WHO: Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Christina Hale, Assistant Administrator, Office of Women’s Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration

Tene Dolphin, Executive Director, National Women’s Business Center

Corinne Goble, CEO, Association of Women’s Business Centers

Other speakers and notable business leaders TBA

HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: https://womensbusinesssummit2024.eventbrite.com.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP at Press_Office@sba.gov with the reporter’s name and press outlet by 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday, March 25. Additionally, media interested in one-on-one interviews should submit requests in advance.

---

Co-sponsorship Authorization #24-14-C The SBA’s participation in this co-sponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO)

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other Women’s Business Center locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

About the Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC)

AWBC (www.awbc.org) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1998 to support and sustain the national network of Women’s Business Centers (WBCs). Each year, Women’s Business Centers leverage federal and private funding to operate 145 centers throughout the United States. WBCs have 35 years of success in providing business training, counseling, mentoring, and access to capital to women entrepreneurs. The WBC program is a public-private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit that is building a better path for entrepreneurs worldwide. Established in 2014 with support from the Nasdaq Educational Foundation, the Center serves entrepreneurs from around the world through events, education, and mentorship.

About NWBC

The National Women’s Business Council (NWBC) was created under Title IV of H.R. 5050, the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988, as amended. The National Women’s Business Council is a non-presidential federal advisory committee serving as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the President, the U.S. Congress (to the Committees on Small Business of the Senate and House of Representatives), and the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (through the Assistant Administrator of the Office of Women’s Business Ownership) on issues of importance to women business owners and entrepreneurs.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Christine Saah-Nazer U.S. Small Business Administration 202-756-0304 press_office@sba.gov