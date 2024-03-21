BSSN-Huawei TechDay 2024 Promotes Equitable Sharing of ICT Knowledge and Strengthening of Digital Ecosystems, Supporting IKN

Samarinda, Indonesia (ANTARA) - Towards realizing the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) and Huawei held the BSSN-Huawei TechDay2024 and book discussion for cyber communications. This program was held to distribute knowledge and strengthen the digital ecosystem, supporting IKN through increasing awareness and understanding of the younger generation regarding security signs and responsible use of cyberspace in the context of knowledge and technology transfer.

With the theme titled “Let’s Communicate Wisely in Cyber Space,” BSSN-Huawei TechDay 2024 was held at Mulawarman University and attended by BSSN Principal Secretary Susilo Wibowo, Yenty Joman, Director of Government Affairs Huawei Indonesia, Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Abdunnur, M.Si., IPU., ASEAN Eng., Rector of Mulawarman University, Prof. Ir. Nizam, M.Sc., DIC., PH.D, Professor of Faculty of Engineering Gadjah Mada University, Ariandi Putra, S.I.Kom., M.Si., BSSN Spokesperson and author of the book “Komunikasi Siber,” representatives from BSSN, Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association (APJII), and the entire academic community of Mulawarman University.

BSSN Principal Secretary Susilo Wibowo noted that BSSN-Huawei TechDay 2024 is a follow-up to the memorandum of understanding between BSSN and Huawei to create a platform for education and socialization of the use of information and communication technology (ICT) solutions in higher education. With the theme of wise communication in cyberspace, BSSN and Huawei want to increase students’ awareness of the threat of cyberattacks and the spread of negative content as the use of cyberspace becomes stronger in everyday life.

Throughout 2023, BSSN found more than 403 million malware anomalies, with 900 thousands of them being ransomware. BSSN analysis revealed that the potential for cyberattacks in the form of ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats (ATP) must be anticipated in 2024. In addition, the distribution of negative content on social media in the form of disinformation and malinformation, which reaches 2,000 contents per day, is also a threat to every cyber user.

“The BSSN-Huawei TechDay program is the result of close collaboration among digital ecosystem stakeholders to maintain cyberspace security by strengthening the capacity and competence of digital talents at the university level,” Susilo said.

Meanwhile, Yenty Joman, Director of Government Affairs at Huawei Indonesia, said that Huawei TechDay is a platform for knowledge transfer related to ICT progress and anticipation of new challenges that will arise in the future. As an annual program, Huawei TechDay also contributes greatly to the realization of the “Huawei I Do” commitment to preparing 100,000 digital talents launched with the Presidential Staff Office in 2021.

“We especially bring this TechDay 2024 program to Kalimantan Island as an effort to distribute knowledge transfer and encourage the preparation of a digital ecosystem that supports IKN, especially through the provision of qualified and future-ready digital talents. By investing in the preparation of competencies and capacities of the younger generation, we believe that the Huawei TechDay program is an invaluable investment for a brighter future for Indonesia," said Yenty.

By the end of 2023, Huawei had produced 102 thousand talents, one year ahead of the previously set target. Looking ahead, Huawei remains firm in its commitment by continuing the digital talent strengthening program to welcome the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045. On the same occasion, the Rector of Mulawarman University, Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Abdunnur, M.Si., IPU, ASEAN Eng, said that the strong collaboration of the digital ecosystem was reflected in the event. “BSSN-Huawei TechDay provides a great opportunity for the entire academic community of Mulawarman University to strengthen knowledge and awareness so that they become wiser in communicating in cyberspace. The highest appreciation for BSSN and Huawei who have made UnMul a strategic partner in strengthening the capacity and competence of digital talent in Kalimantan,” he said.

Prof. Ir. Nizam, M.Sc., DIC, PH.D, Professor of the Faculty of Engineering, Universitas Gadjah Mada, said that increasing digital capacity and competence is crucial in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, with around 5.13 billion people connected to the internet. They become residents of a large cyber house, where the virtual key of the house is vulnerable to being taken by others.

BSSN-Huawei TechDay 2024 serves as a forum for socialization and increased awareness of internet users at large, not limited to students and faculty of Mulawarman University. The hope is that internet users will pay more attention to the security of personal data, such as digital identity, bank account numbers, and employee or student identification numbers.

“In line with the Kampus Merdeka program, we encourage students to learn about technological advances and the threat of cyber-attacks from real-life classes by involving BSSN, Huawei and all other digital ecosystem stakeholders so that they are not left behind by the growing technological trends. Thank you to BSSN and Huawei for organizing this program at Mulawarman University," he said.

In the Cyber Communication Book Discussion session, Ariandi Putra, S.I.Kom., M.Si., BSSN Spokesperson and author of the book “Komunikasi Siber” said that the transition of communication media from traditional to digital mediums has created changes that need to be anticipated, especially in terms of utilizing advances in information and communication technology to create new opportunities and open new jobs. “The book ‘Komunikasi Siber’ is written to provide digital literacy to the public regarding the rapid development of the ICT world. Mastery of advanced technologies such as robotics, metaverse, and artificial intelligence will determine the progress of a nation,” he said.

The book “Komunikasi Siber” is one of BSSN's ways to educate the public regarding ICT developments that have greatly affected people's lives. This book is expected to increase awareness and concern for the risks and opportunities that exist in cyberspace, especially in maintaining information security and wisely utilizing cyberspace and social media.

Based on the Indonesia Digital Literacy Index 2022 released by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the digital literacy of Indonesians stands at 3.54 points, reflecting a steady increase over three consecutive years from 3.46 in 2020 to 3.49 in 2021. The Digital Literacy Index uses measurements that rely on four pillars, namely digital skills, digital ethics, digital security, and digital culture. In the digital skills pillar, Indonesia has a score of 3.52, the digital ethics pillar is 3.68, and the digital security pillar is 3.12. Meanwhile, the digital culture pillar is at 3.84.

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024