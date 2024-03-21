The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare : A Look at the Digital Battlefield Market

Digital Battlefield Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Battlefield Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓), 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝟓𝐆, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥, 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏." According to the report, the global digital battlefield industry generated $38.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $156.8 by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Artificial intelligence, big data analytics and robotics technologies are turning into a part of defense organizations driven by the ease of data from digital battlefield sources like C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance). Defense and military sectors are gradually spending on information and analytics processing to improve capabilities of artificial intelligence in the digital battlefield.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in adoption of 5G network for high-speed data collection, rapid developments in robotics technologies, big data analytics and artificial intelligence, and strong budget for military and defense drive the growth of the global digital battlefield market. However, huge investment required in early phase of digitization, concerns over possibility of errors in complex warfare situations hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in need for digital battlefield devices in defense and introduction of new generation missile & air defense system are likely to create potential opportunities for growth of the global market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on platform, the land segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global digital battlefield market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing investments in land platform for military which has become extremely important for the defense sector worldwide. On the other hand, the naval segment is projected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟐% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rising globalization & commercialization, increase in spending capacity of governments with rise in disposable income, and demand for high-end leisure models in the maturing economies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on solution, the hardware segment held the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global digital battlefield market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in political tensions and terrorist activities over boundary issues and safety and security concerns leading to a huge demand for military hardware devices across the defense and military industry. The software segment, however, is projected to witness the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟗.𝟐% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the implementation of defense and military software systems which deliver high assimilation between sensors, communication devices, and control devices.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global digital battlefield market share and lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the extensive adoption of advanced digital battlefields and growth in army demand for warfare products. However, the digital battlefield market in 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟏% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝, owing to the high adoption of digital battlefield solutions in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Atos SE

The report analyzes these key players of the global digital battlefield market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

🔳By solution, the software segment is projected to dominate the global digital battlefield market in terms of growth rate.

🔳By technology, the others segment is projected to dominate the global digital battlefield market in terms of growth rate.

🔳By application, the others segment is projected to dominate the global digital battlefield market in terms of growth rate.

🔳By platform, the naval segment is projected to dominate the global digital battlefield market in terms of growth rate.

