Global Low Voltage Protection and Control Market is Set to Expand at a 6.1% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 32.7 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The projected expansion of the low voltage protection and control market is driven by increased power consumption, growing adoption of renewable energy sources, and rising demands from data centers and electric vehicles.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the low voltage protection and control market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 18 Billion by 2024. The market valuation is expected to be US$ 32.7 Billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The expansion in the market for low voltage protection and control is rising due to several causes. The surge in the need for dependable and effective electrical infrastructure in sectors like industry, construction, and utilities is one of the main drivers.

Advancements in protection and control solutions are becoming increasingly necessary for protecting low voltage electrical systems from faults, overloads, and other hazards as the importance of safety and operational reliability grows.

With the rise in drivers, the market also faces some dangers and difficulties. The price fluctuation of raw materials poses a serious risk, mainly for components like copper and aluminum needed to make control and protection systems. Variations in the cost of materials can extensively affect the profit margins and product prices of the producers.

The market also introduces some market opportunities. Technological developments like digitization, integrating the Internet of Things, and smart grid projects present chances to improve the performance and efficiency of control and protection systems.

Boosting the need for creative solutions leads to the optimization of power usage, thus lessening its environmental effect due to the increased focus on sustainability and energy efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Under product type, the protection equipment registered to expand at 5.8% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. Japan is estimated to register at a CAGR of 5% by 2034.

by 2034. South Korea registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on application, the residential segment is anticipated to expand at 5.5% CAGR by 2034.

“The boom in the intensity on safety and reliability in electrical infrastructure across industries is one significant driver for the low voltage protection and control market,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Key competitors in the low voltage protection and control market provide various control and protection solutions mainly needed for various commercial and industrial uses.

Strong competition thus encourages product invention and quality enhancement by guaranteeing consumers access to dependable and effective goods. Some of the key developments are:

In December 2021, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation was recognized by R&D World with a 2021 R&D 100 Award for its world-class AE V Series C-class low-voltage air circuit breaker, a unique product.

In November 2021, ABB introduced the IEC low-voltage switchgear portfolio, debuting the NeoGear 4-pole and 690 V versions. The solutions improved operational effectiveness and safety in industrial environments by fusing Industry 4.0 digital capabilities with cutting-edge safety features.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

ABB

Eaton

Fuji Electric Co. ltd

Hitachi

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

WEG SA

Legrand

Emerson Electric Co.

Low Voltage Protection and Control Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Protection Equipment

Switching Equipment

Monitoring Devices



By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one Billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

