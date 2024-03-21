New survey shows Pact for Skills helped train 3.5 million workers

More than 3.5 million workers received training from 2,500 organisations under the Pact for Skills in 2022 and 2023, according to key results of the annual survey on the Pact, published today on the occasion of the Pact for Skills Forum.

These results highlight the importance of skills development, in line with the European Year of Skills. They come in the same week when the Commission presented an Action Plan to tackle skills and labour shortages to boost the EU’s competitiveness, social and economic resilience. The Pact for Skills is a flagship initiative of the European Skills Agenda. It mobilises all relevant partners – including industry, social partners, training and education providers, public authorities, employment services – to work together to identify where the skills gaps are, and take concrete action to upskill and reskill workers in the EU.

Overall, the survey shows how the 20 large-scale skills partnerships created under the Pact so far have helped improve the skills of workers in strategic sectors, such as micro-electronics, renewable energy, maritime technology, textiles, agri-food and digital ecosystems. Together, all large-scale skills partnerships under the Pact have pledged to upskill and reskill over 25 million people by 2030. At least one large-scale skills partnership has been set up for each industrial ecosystem of the EU Industrial Strategy.

Other key results of the survey include:

A total of 48,000 training programmes were either updated or developed thanks to the Pact, with its members investing €310 million into training programmes.

In addition, over 81% Pact members surveyed find the Pact highly useful for supporting their skills development efforts.

Pact members reported that being part of a large-scale skills partnership has improved skills monitoring and anticipation in their sector (80%), enhanced the quality (75%) and increased the volume (73%) of skilling activities, making them more inclusive (76%).

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, and Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton presented the survey’s key findings today at the first-ever Pact for Skills Forum “Unlocking skills potential across Europe”, which lasts until tomorrow. The event brings together policymakers and industry practitioners to exchange best practice and recommendations for bolstering the long-term impact of the Pact.