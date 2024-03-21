Bridge Reconstruction to Begin on S.D. Highway 18 at Cheyenne River Bridge - South of Maverick Junction

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-9016

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – On Monday, March 25, 2024, a bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 18 at the Cheyenne River Bridge, located one mile south of Maverick Junction. The westbound and eastbound passing lanes on Highway 18 will be closed to construct a temporary crossover and to install temporary guardrail on the southbound bridge.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, traffic will be moved to the eastbound lane and reduced to two-way traffic with a twelve-foot width restriction and reduced speed limits in place. Crews will then begin to repair abutment and approach slab of the westbound bridge.

The prime contractor on the $1.2 million project is J.V. Bailey Company, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

