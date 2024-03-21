Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 1,144.84 Mn by 2033

The global synovial sarcoma treatment market size was valued at USD 822.74 million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 1,144.84 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synovial sarcoma treatment market size is calculated at USD 833.03 million for 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 1,083.62 million by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Insight Highlights:

Surgery remains the dominant treatment approach, capturing a significant 56% market share in 2023.

Surgery treatment dominated the market with a 56% market share in 2023.

North America holds the largest market share, accounting for 41% in 2023.



According to the National Institute of Health, synovial sarcoma, a type of mesenchymal tumor commonly diagnosed in individuals under the age of 30, requires appropriate treatment for management. As the occurrence of synovial sarcoma rises, there is an increasing demand for innovative therapies to address this medical need.

Synovial sarcoma is a type of cancer that typically affects young adults and teenagers. It starts in the soft tissues, like muscles or tendons, usually around the joints in the arms or legs. Despite its name, it doesn't develop from the synovium, which is the lining of joints. Instead, it gets its name because, under the microscope, it looks similar to cells found in the synovium. Synovial sarcoma can be aggressive and may spread to other parts of the body. It's often treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Early detection and treatment are essential for better outcomes.

Report From National Institute of Health

As per the National Institute of Health, the occurrence of synovial sarcoma, a type of mesenchymal tumor commonly diagnosed in individuals under the age of 30, is on the rise with each passing day. Despite being infrequent, with an annual reporting of 800 to 1000 cases, synovial sarcoma is distinctively identified by a specific chromosomal translocation involving chromosomes X and 18. This translocation event triggers the formation of SS18:SSX fusion proteins, which are integral to the pathology of this malignancy. Consequently, the medical community is increasingly attentive to this condition due to its emerging prevalence and the molecular intricacies underlying its development.



Synovial sarcoma is crucial to treat and diagnose early because early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes. This type of cancer can grow and spread rapidly if left unchecked, making it harder to treat as it progresses. By catching synovial sarcoma early, doctors can intervene before it spreads to other body parts, making treatment more effective and increasing the chances of successful recovery. Additionally, early diagnosis allows for less invasive treatment options, reducing the potential for complications and improving the quality of life for patients. Therefore, it's essential to seek medical attention promptly if there are any signs or symptoms suggestive of synovial sarcoma to ensure the best possible outcome.

For instance,

In June 2022, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC announced that they, along with Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, are starting the Phase 3 clinical trial to test a potential treatment for synovial sarcoma. The therapy, called Catequentinib (previously known as anlotinib), is a pill that blocks specific proteins in the body to help fight cancer. This trial is important in testing whether this medication is safe and effective for treating synovial sarcoma.



The market for synovial sarcoma treatment is expected to increase because more cases of this type of cancer are being diagnosed. As our understanding of the disease improves, doctors can better identify and treat it. Additionally, advances in medical research and technology are leading to the development of more effective treatments. As a result, a growing demand for medications, therapies, and medical services related to synovial sarcoma drives the market's growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Synovial Sarcoma

The American Cancer Society projects that in 2024, approximately 13,590 new cases of soft tissue sarcomas will be diagnosed in the United States. Among these cases, around 7,700 are expected to occur in males and 5,890 in females. Additionally, it is estimated that about 5,200 individuals will succumb to soft tissue sarcomas, with approximately 2,760 males and 2,440 females losing their lives to this type of cancer.

The increasing number of synovial sarcoma diagnoses creates a pressing demand for effective treatments. Imagine a scenario where a popular toy suddenly becomes highly sought after – to meet the market, and stores ramp up production.

In 2023, around 13,400 individuals in the United States are expected to receive a diagnosis of soft-tissue sarcoma, with about 7,400 cases in males and boys and 6,000 cases in females and girls. Additionally, it is anticipated that approximately 5,140 people will pass away from this illness in the United States during the same year, with roughly 2,720 deaths in males and boys and 2,420 deaths in females and girls.



Synovial sarcoma, the growing patient population, drives the need for more treatment options. This spurs doctors and scientists into action, prompting intensified efforts to develop innovative medicines and therapies personalized to combat the cancer's specific characteristics. With more patients seeking treatment, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals recognize the market potential and invest heavily in research and development.

For instance,

In March 2022, C4 Therapeutics revealed that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to CFT8634 for treating Soft Tissue Sarcoma. This medication is designed to specifically target tumors dependent on BRD9, like synovial sarcoma, and tumors with SMARCB1 deletion. C4 Therapeutics focuses on developing innovative small-molecule drugs to transform disease treatment.



This influx of resources fuels advancements in understanding the disease and creating new treatment modalities. As a result, the cycle continues: more diagnoses lead to more significant investment in research, yielding more treatment options. Ultimately, this iterative process drives the growth of the synovial sarcoma treatment market, ensuring patients have improved access to the care they urgently need.

Ongoing Research and Development

Researchers are deeply invested in unraveling the complexities of synovial sarcoma, meticulously examining its intricate components to understand how the disease operates at its core. This profound understanding is the foundation for developing targeted treatments, akin to crafting a precisely fitting key to unlock a door, where these therapies are designed to attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue selectively.

Additionally, the advent of personalized medicine allows for the customization of treatments to suit the individual characteristics of each patient, resembling customized-made personalized clothing to fit perfectly. Concurrently, ongoing research efforts drive the development of novel drugs customized specifically to combat synovial sarcoma, broadening the spectrum of available treatment options and potentially enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

For instance,

In July 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted special status to Adaptimmune's ADP-A2M4 for treating synovial sarcoma. This decision gives the company extra help from experts and regulators to speed up the drug's development, possibly making it available to patients sooner.



Furthermore, specific treatments directly assail cancer cells and bolster the body's inherent defense mechanisms against the disease, offering an additional layer of protection. Clinical trials play a pivotal role in evaluating the safety and efficacy of these emerging treatments, providing invaluable data to refine and further develop therapeutic strategies while attracting essential funding for continued research endeavors. This relentless pursuit of understanding and innovation in synovial sarcoma treatment holds immense promise for improving patient outcomes and propelling advancements in the field.

For instance,

In January 2022, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company that works on developing new medicines for various cancers, including sarcomas and pediatric cancers, made an official agreement to buy a collection of potential cancer-fighting drugs from DeuteRx, LLC. Salarius renamed the leading drug candidate SP-3164 (previously known as DRX-164) and also acquired related patents. This deal also allows Salarius to find more cancer-fighting drugs in the same area of research.



Chemotherapy is Highly Recommended for the Management of Synovial Sarcoma

Chemotherapy is essential for treating synovial sarcoma, and it helps the market for these treatments in a few ways. First, it's often the primary treatment doctors use, especially when surgery or radiation isn't an option. So, there's always a need for chemotherapy drugs, which keeps the market going strong.

Additionally, chemotherapy is often used alongside other treatments like surgery or radiation to lower the chances of the cancer coming back. This makes chemotherapy a crucial part of overall treatment plans. When synovial sarcoma has spread or can't be cured, chemotherapy is used to help manage symptoms and make patients feel better. This means there's always a demand for these drugs, even if they can't cure the cancer.

Combining different types of treatments for cancer is showing promise in trials

Chemotherapy + Immunotherapy: Mixing traditional chemotherapy with drugs that boost the immune system, like pembrolizumab or nivolumab, to help the body fight cancer cells.

Mixing traditional chemotherapy with drugs that boost the immune system, like pembrolizumab or nivolumab, to help the body fight cancer cells. Chemotherapy + Target Therapies: Pair chemotherapy with drugs that target specific molecular pathways in synovial sarcoma, aiming to improve the treatment's effectiveness and possibly overcome resistance to drugs.

Because there's a significant demand for better chemotherapy drugs, pharmaceutical companies keep working on new ones. This helps expand the market by giving patients more options for treatment. Furthermore, ongoing research studies, called clinical trials, test out new chemotherapy treatments. If these trials show positive results, it could lead to new drugs being approved and more choices for patients.

Impact of Limited Awareness

The need for more awareness about synovial sarcoma among the general public and healthcare providers is a big problem. Because this type of cancer is rare, many people don't know about it, and doctors might not think of it right away when someone has symptoms. This can lead to delays in getting the correct diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, doctors must become more familiar with synovial sarcoma to send patients to specialists who can help. This lack of awareness can also make it harder for researchers to get funding to study the disease and develop new treatments. Furthermore, not knowing enough about synovial sarcoma could slow down the expansion of its treatment market.

For instance,

The Washington University School of Medicine stopped clinical trials testing the use of DHEA in synovial sarcoma patients because the studies didn't find any positive outcomes.



People with synovial sarcoma might feel alone and misunderstood because not many people know about their condition. We need more education and training programs to help spread the word about synovial sarcoma so people can get diagnosed early, get the proper care, and researchers can find better treatments.

Geographical landscape

North America's market for treating synovial sarcoma is expected to grow the most in revenue in the coming years. This is because many important companies are making the needed products, and there's a lot of research and spending on healthcare. Also, more people are getting diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in this region. It's not a common type of cancer, with only about one to two people out of every million in the U.S. getting diagnosed with it each year. The Sarcoma Foundation of America and the Synovial Sarcoma Research Foundation are also helping by providing funds for new treatments and therapies, which adds to the market's growth. Additionally, the number of obese people and older folks in places with advanced economies is expected to increase, leading to more patients needing treatment.

The market for treating synovial sarcoma in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow steadily. This growth is because there are more hospitals and clinics, people are learning more about cancer, and medical technology is improving. Additionally, because there are so many people in this region, there are a lot of potential patients. However, some countries don't have as many advanced treatments, and people there don't spend as much on healthcare, which might slow the market's growth. Governments and healthcare groups are working to improve cancer care and give more people access to treatments, which should help the market grow.

Competitive Landscape

Different companies are competing to offer the most effective treatments in the synovial sarcoma treatment market. They spend money on research to make new drugs or make the ones they have better. According to the National Library of Medicine, using both doxorubicin and ifosfamide together is the primary treatment for synovial sarcoma. If patients can't use doxorubicin, they might get only ifosfamide at a higher dose. This can also work for patients who have already had ifosfamide before. They also work hard to tell people about their treatments so more patients and doctors know about them. Sometimes, these companies collaborate with hospitals or research groups to improve treatments and reach more people. This competition pushes them to develop new ideas and better treatments, which helps patients get the best care possible.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Takara Bio shared findings from a NY-ESO-1-specific TCR gene therapy trial in Japan. Takara Bio, a top biotech company, is preparing to apply for approval for their drug TBI-1301 in Japan. They're also setting up a system to supply the drug after it's approved.

Takara Bio shared findings from a NY-ESO-1-specific TCR gene therapy trial in Japan. Takara Bio, a top biotech company, is preparing to apply for approval for their drug TBI-1301 in Japan. They're also setting up a system to supply the drug after it's approved. In June 2020, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, a company focused on cancer treatments, received $150 million to fund more clinical trials for its immunotherapy drugs.

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market Players

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Adaptimmune

Takara Bio Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Aadi Biosciences

Immunocore Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market Segments

By Treatment Type

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy



By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Oncology Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



