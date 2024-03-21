Orezone Provides Notice of 2023 Year-End Results and 2024 Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (“Orezone”) will announce its 2023 year-end and fourth quarter results along with its 2024 guidance on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

Webcast

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time) Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Year-End Results and 2024 Guidance Webcast

Conference Call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871

International callers: +646-307-1963

Event ID: 3374829

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré gold mine (“Bomboré”) in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its Phase I oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focussed on its staged Phase II hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. The Company published the results of an updated feasibility study for the Phase II expansion in October 2023, and is currently in advanced negotiations with its senior lender for additional financing to fund the construction of this brownfield expansion.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

