Watch Next Week: PACHA Meeting in Houston to Spotlight Ending the HIV Epidemic in Texas

The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) will convene for its 80th full council meeting next Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The meeting will focus on ending the HIV epidemic in Texas, with panels discussing various interventions, populations, and settings as well as a community engagement session.

Attend the Meeting or Watch Online

The Council invites interested individuals to attend the meeting in person or online. The meeting will take place from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (CT) on the first day, and 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (CT) on the second day. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.hhs.gov/live. For those interested in attending in-person, the meeting will be held at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health at 1200 Pressler Street. Due to limited space, pre-registration for in-person participation is encouraged. To pre-register, please email your name, title, and organization to PACHA@hhs.gov. English/Spanish interpretation will be available for on-site participants.

PACHA Meeting Topics

The meeting agenda includes:

Ending the HIV Epidemic in Texas : Several panels will engage the Council in discussions about addressing HIV in the state: Examining state-wide and county efforts, Addressing the HIV needs of Black and Latina cisgender women, including scaling up PrEP access and use, Addressing the HIV needs of Latinx populations, including recent immigrants, and Meeting the unique HIV needs in rural and urban communities.

: Several panels will engage the Council in discussions about addressing HIV in the state:

Community Engagement: The Council will host a “PACHA-to-the-People” community engagement session from 12:45 to 1:45 PM (CT) on Thursday, March 28, inviting members of the community to join the discussion and share ideas and recommendations about responding to HIV in the state, region, and nation. Individuals can participate in the PACHA-to-the-People session in person or virtually. Register to participate virtually in the PACHA-to-the-People session is available here Exit Disclaimer

Remarks from the Assistant Secretary for Health: ADM Rachel L. Levine, MD, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Assistant Secretary for Health, will share updates on several activities.

View the agenda (PDF, 219KB) for more details about panelists, times, and more.