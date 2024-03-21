Durham School Services Continues to Solidify Itself as a Dedicated Community Partner Ahead of Expansion in Jacksonville
Upholds Ongoing Commitment to Safety and Sustainability with Bus Donations
We are grateful for this partnership with Durham School Services and can’t thank them enough for the donation of these two extremely vital training assets...”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, donated two school buses to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for active critical training exercises in assailant, hostage rescue, and barricaded subject training.
— Lt. Edward Rodgers, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
The buses were donated as part of DSS’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. Donations such as these help repurpose retired, non-electric vehicles from DSS’ fleets, which contributes to its transition to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses. Later this year, DSS will deploy electric school buses in the Jacksonville community with funds awarded from the 2023 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Grant Program Round Two Award. This effort further supports Durham School Services’ concerted plan of transitioning to an all-zero-emission fleet by 2035.
Durham School Services has been part of the Jacksonville area since 2009 and currently serves Duval County Public Schools Geographic Service Area (GSA) 3 (Southside). Beginning in August, DSS will expand its reach and serve GSA 1 (Arlington and Beaches area). This will equal a total of 390 service routes for the upcoming school year.
As a dedicated community partner, the Duval DSS team has been highly involved in numerous community events such as the Jacksonville Children’s Christmas Party, Wreaths Across America, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade, and Stuff the Bus. The team will continue as a Partner Beyond the Bus by providing a bus for the American Legion’s Homeless Veteran Outreach Day next month.
“I have one of the most phenomenal teams. It makes me proud to say I am part of this kindhearted team whose generosity knows no bounds,” said General Manager Ed Pearl, Durham School Services. “We know that these bus donations serve a significant purpose for the Sheriff’s Office and contribute to improving the community's safety while also supporting our Company’s sustainability efforts. It was our pleasure to give them a second home and purpose in life.”
“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates the contribution of the school buses from Durham School Services,” said Lt. Edward Rodgers, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. “The buses offer a great deal of assistance in training our teams in various assault and rescue trainings. We are grateful for this partnership with Durham School Services and can’t thank them enough for the donation of these two extremely vital training assets that will allow us to further advance and develop our safety tactics and experience.”
