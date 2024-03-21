TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Welcomes CAST Med High School and BRIO Research for a Clinic Visit
Bridging education and real-world experience, TSAOG is honored to help support future healthcare professionals through the power of collaboration.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading provider of orthopedic care, TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine partnered with CAST Med High School and the Burkhart Research Institute for Orthopaedics (BRIO) to organize an immersive clinic visit at their Ridgewood location. This educational initiative enabled a group of 40 students to spend a day shadowing various departments within the clinic, offering them a unique glimpse into the diverse career paths available in orthopedic medicine.
The visit was structured to provide the students with a comprehensive view of the field by allowing them to rotate through ten different departments, including the MRI/Bioskills Lab, Credentialling/Medical Supply, Sterile Supply/Central Processing, Physical Therapy, X-ray, Cast Room, Reception, MA/CC, PA/NP/Provider, and Surgical Nurse departments. This approach ensured that the participants could observe and learn about the intricacies of each department, understanding the role they play in patient care and the broader healthcare ecosystem.
By partnering with BRIO Research and CAST Med High School, this collaboration bridged the gap between classroom learning and practical experience, inspiring students to explore and pursue their interests in the medical field.
TSAOG is fully committed to building more impactful partnerships and uniting the community to further support the next generation of healthcare professionals.
About the Company:
John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout the San Antonio and South Texas areas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice also offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.
Quinten Mancha
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine
+1 (210)-473-8912
smancha@tsaog.com