Job Opening: Special Investigations Legal Analyst

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Legal Analyst position exists to aid the attorneys in the Legal and Special Investigations division of the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) by conducting legal research related to the internal and external legal guidance the division provides, organizing investigative information to aid in legal analysis, aiding in the drafting of legislation and policies, drafting legal correspondence and documents, responding to citizen and OSA staff questions regarding legal topics within the OSA’s purview, as assigned, drafting summaries of new laws, and reviewing contracts. Performs other duties as assigned. Principal responsibilities of the position will include:

Supporting general counsel and staff attorneys by researching, analyzing, and presenting legal issues relevant to matters being investigated or examined.

Receiving, analyzing, and responding to legal inquiries made by individuals or entities external to the OSA, as well as by OSA staff, as assigned by general counsel.

Assisting Data Practices Officer with preparing and processing responses to Data Practice requests.

Supporting attorneys in reviewing, monitoring and/or drafting legislation relevant to the OSA.

Supporting attorneys in producing written materials with legal content and performing quality control of written materials.

Supporting attorneys in analyzing and responding to legal questions.

Department : Special Investigations

: Special Investigations Job ID : 75092

: 75092 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 4/11/2024

: 4/11/2024 Salary Range: $27.58 - $40.49/hourly; $57,587 - $84,543/annually

Minimum Qualifications

To be qualified for and considered for this position, applicants must meet all the minimum qualifications listed below. Ensure that your resume contains descriptions of your work experiences sufficient for comparison against the requirements stated below and indicate the beginning and ending month and year for each job held.

Two (2) years of professional experience or three (3) years advanced technical/paraprofessional experience researching, analyzing, and synthesizing complex factual information into written reports, legal documents, or other memoranda.

Note: A bachelor’s degree in legal studies or related area may substitute for one (1) year of the required experience.

Knowledge of legal research methods.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Outlook, Excel).

Strong communication skills sufficient to communicate effectively to legal and non-legal audiences verbally and in writing.

Ability to act independently and effectively organize, prioritize, and complete multiple projects under time constraints.

Experience applying statutes, case law, administrative records and other rules and regulations to specific factual circumstances.

Preferred Qualifications

Advanced degree in legal studies or related field.

Four (4) or more years of experience researching, analyzing, and synthesizing complex factual information into written reports, legal documents, or other memoranda.

Experience working for federal, state, or municipal government.

Demonstrated skill in interfacing with the public.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.