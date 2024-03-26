Available worldwide, a fantastical tale about one of the most important inventions of all time

A 56-page illustrated picture book introducing readers young and old to one of the most important inventions of all time—the printing press.

Bookshelves haven’t stocked a children’s picture book about printing since the 1950’s, but that is about to change.

A beautiful book, harkens me back to my years at Precious Moments...a keepsake learning experience.” — David E. Hathaway, Past President, Precious Moments Companies, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The World’s Smallest Letterpress Shop: a not-so-ordinary day!” is a 56-page illustrated picture book introducing readers young and old to one of the most important inventions of all time—the printing press. With illustrative photos and quirky line drawings, readers will learn and fall in love with the art of letterpress printing.

Who better to tell the tale than letterpress printer Stephanie Milanowski of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Stephanie learned the art of letterpress printing in the 80’s as a student at Rhode Island School of Design. The “The World’s Smallest Letterpress Shop: a not-so-ordinary day!” is a story that Stephanie admits has evolved on her since the first vintage printing press squeezed through her print shop doors.

With technology advancing, our time to reflect on ingenuity, craftsmanship, and what it means to be human, is now. In letterpress printing, there is no undo button. Just like ink, rollers, and old printing presses—life gets messy and some days we need a little help. That’s when we learn mistakes can turn into great ideas, friendships, and even miracles, as readers will discover in “The World’s Smallest Letterpress Shop: a not-so-ordinary day!”

“Johannes Gutenberg’s first printed books in 1455 revolutionized the dissemination of information in the western world. Ideas were shared more easily and broadly...This delightful new book by Stephanie Milanowski provides a glimpse into the past with charming pictures and an imaginative story capturing the process of printing that will appeal to readers of all ages.”—Dr. Alice Chapman, Professor of History, Grand Valley State University

