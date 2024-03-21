Dallas Brunette of Phoenix Rising Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any woman who has suffered past sexual abuse, found some healing from therapy, but are still feeling a whirlwind of emotions in them that are unresolved. Although They are emotionally stable, no matter what they do, feelings of shame, blame and guilt are still affecting them. They are fed up of feeling broken but they are not in a place where they want to rehash their trauma again with another mental health professional. Instead of seeking traditional therapy they can work with a Life Coach whose role is to help them resolve old pain, focus on identifying what they can do in the future, develop strategies and self-improvement skills, and unlock more love and joy in their life that they ever thought possible.

Dallas Brunette is a professional Life coach and owner of Phoenix Rising Coaching. Dallas helps women who have experienced sexual trauma and completed counseling work but are still struggling with limiting beliefs that are holding them back from living their very best lives.

As a highly skilled professional coach, she does not diagnose or treat disorders, rather she asks her clients the right questions encouraging them to dig deep below the surface of their thoughts and emotions so they can work on changing their self -perception with renewed hope and clarity. Moreover they can finally break from those detrimental thoughts that are still rooted in their subconscious, ‘I am not worthy enough”, ”I am unlovable”, “I am a failure”, that are holding them back. With newfound confidence, they can tap into your own wisdom, self-love, and step into the light of who they really are, magnificent, whole, and simply amazing.

Dallas journey into helping others heal began from being a survivor of sexual assault herself and her own triumphant recovery that continues today. Not only did she experience sexual abuse as a young child, when she was seventeen years old, she was raped by her best friend’s brother. To add to the horrific violence of her ordeal, she endured having to go through a trial hoping to punish her perpetrator but to her shock and dismay the justice system failed her and he was found not guilty. With such a devastating blow, feelings of hopelessness, and negative thoughts caused her to bury her pain for many years. Dallas used various means to numb the negative thoughts that arose, such as turning to alcohol and bad relationship choices. When she eventually met a wonderful man, who today is her soul mate and rock, Dallas began to gradually realize that she wanted to turn her life around for the better and sought help from a therapist to do the inner work, and then a coach, to release limiting beliefs and move forward.

Dallas credits her recovery to support from both counseling and coaching and decided to turn her pain into purpose by opening up her coaching practice so she can help other women also find healing, joy, and healthy minds and bodies. Today, she embraces her fullest and most authentic self, grateful for the opportunity to assist other women who have journeyed similar paths in doing the same.

According to Dallas, our thoughts and beliefs about ourselves are powerful and they impact how we see ourselves and the world around us. That’s why it’s absolutely critical to work on breaking these harmful patterns so we are not living in a state of trauma because she says it does not have to define you.

Dallas is here to expertly support you through your journey so you can absolutely live the life you love.

Close Up Radio will feature Dallas Brunette in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 25th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.phoenixrisingcoaching.ca/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno