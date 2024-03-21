Boost Your Geoscience Career: Join Our Mentoring Programme

Are you about to start your career in geosciences? Or would you like to take your career to the next level?

We invite you to participate in the EFGeoMentoring scheme. Over a fixed period of 9 months, you will receive advice and targeted support from an experienced professional, according to your individual goals.

The EFGeoMentoring scheme is open to post-Bachelor students in any field of geosciences and geoscience professionals at all career stages.

Each year, EFG offers free participation to 10 persons. In 2024, we will offer the free spots to Ukrainian geologists.

Check the conditions for participation and sign up: https://bit.ly/3cB7Gmx