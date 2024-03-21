Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,876 in the last 365 days.

Boost Your Geoscience Career: Join Our Mentoring Programme

Are you about to start your career in geosciences? Or would you like to take your career to the next level?

We invite you to participate in the EFGeoMentoring scheme. Over a fixed period of 9 months, you will receive advice and targeted support from an experienced professional, according to your individual goals.

The EFGeoMentoring scheme is open to post-Bachelor students in any field of geosciences and geoscience professionals at all career stages.

Each year, EFG offers free participation to 10 persons. In 2024, we will offer the free spots to Ukrainian geologists.

Check the conditions for participation and sign up: https://bit.ly/3cB7Gmx

You just read:

Boost Your Geoscience Career: Join Our Mentoring Programme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more