Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Delivers Remarks at USS Bataan (LHD 5) Homecoming

Good morning, and what a wonderful morning it is for so many family members and friends who are pierside with us today.

It is my honor and privilege to say to the more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit—Welcome Home and Well Done!

The men and women of the ARG-MEU Team did a phenomenal job during their eight-and-a-half-month deployment.

The ARG-MEU operated in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, ensuring the free flow of maritime traffic and regional stability.

Following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7th, both ships participated in Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea to deter further escalation and protect innocent commercial shipping against Iranian-aligned Houthi attacks.

Our Navy-Marine Corps Team remains a key contributor to maintaining maritime safety, security, and global stability, and we remain committed to maintaining freedom of navigation in international waters.

As you all know, service is not an obligation; it’s a privilege—a chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves and to uphold the values that define us as a nation.

Service to our country and service in the armed forces are not merely jobs or careers; they are fundamental aspects of our democracy, deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our nation.

Every Sailor and Marine of the Bataan ARG-MEU team has chosen to serve. They answered our National Call to Service as part of our all-volunteer force. They chose to raise their right hand and swear an oath to defend the Constitution.

The Bataan ARG-MEU is a perfect example of the dedication we ask of our people. They were deployed forward, protecting our national interests, reassuring our allies, and deterring our adversaries.

I am so proud of these Sailors and Marines. They truly represent everything that is great about our Department of the Navy and indeed our Nation.

However, their service in defense of our country is only possible because of the love, support, and sacrifice of their families, many of whom are here today to welcome them home.

Over the past eight and a half months, the family members of our Sailors and Marines have endured missed birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries.

Spouses have shouldered the burdens of daily life without their partners, and parents have had to take on sole responsibility for caring for their children.

While these last 255 days have certainly not been easy for them, I am forever grateful to them for keeping the faith, and for believing that their family’s sacrifice in defense of their fellow Americans was worth it.

On behalf of the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, and the entire country—to the Sailors, Marines, and families of the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU: thank you for your service and steadfast support to our grateful Nation.

Well done and welcome home!