Letters Bring Together UML Student-Athletes and Lowell Schoolchildren
03/20/2024
By Brooke Coupal
Ben Greco didn’t realize how impactful puffy stickers could be.
“He loved the puffy stickers,” says Greco, who learned that Guedes is blind. “His aid had to translate my letter for him, and the stickers were the only thing he could feel. I now try to get as many puffy stickers on my letters as possible.”
“Being able to utilize our student-athletes and their platform for a positive reason is huge,” says Suon, a former javelin thrower on the UMass Lowell women’s track and field team. “I’m a firm believer in making sure that the student-athletes serve the community that they’re reaping benefits from. These young kids are their fans at games and are aspiring to be them one day.”
“It brings out the inner kid in me,” says Greco, a men’s lacrosse player.
“It’s a cool program that athletics runs, because it allows us to connect with kids and be a role model for them,” says the Randolph, Massachusetts, native.
McAuliffe School second-grade teacher Tara Bedard ’02 has participated in the pen pal program since its inception and sees how beneficial the program is for her students.
For Barbara Smith, a third-grade teacher at Charlotte M. Murkland Elementary School in Lowell, the program shows her students that college is an achievable goal.
“One of the biggest takeaways that the kids get is that there are people just like them at UMass Lowell,” says Smith, who is also a throwing coach for the university’s track and field team. “Knowing that this university is available to them is huge for our kids.”
In Bedard’s classroom, the excitement is palpable when the letters arrive. When it’s their turn to compose a note to their pen pals, the second graders pepper them with questions about their favorite movies and whether they have pets.
“It’s so fun to read their letters,” says Joshua Idusuyi, a student in Bedard’s class.
On April 22, the schoolchildren will visit UMass Lowell to meet their pen pals in person. Guedes already met his buddy Greco when the UMass Lowell lacrosse team visited the McAuliffe School to read to students. Guedes showed Greco the brailler he uses to write his letters and gifted Greco a book written in braille for him to practice reading.
“We’re going to be friends forever,” Guedes says. “I’m going to be his pen pal for the rest of his life.”