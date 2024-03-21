SEALSQ to Unveil Next-Gen Semiconductor Innovation Initiatives and U.S. Expansion Plans During its First Analyst & Investor Day Scheduled for April 1, 2024, at the Nasdaq Market Site

Geneva, Switzerland, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in the development and sale of semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that during the inaugural Analyst and Investor Day to be held on April 1, 2024, at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, it will reveal its new business plan focused on next-generation semiconductor innovation initiatives and U.S. expansion.



Interested parties can join this event either in person or via webcast, by registering using the following link: https://www.sealsq.com/investors/events-in-person-registration. Live webcast can be also accessed via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxwk5uyy/.

During this event, scheduled nearly one year after SEALSQ's listing on NASDAQ, the Company’s management team will provide a comprehensive update on its strategic initiatives, including the development of SEALCoin, progress on Project QUASARS relating to the development of the new Post Quantum Resistant Chip, and the Company’s goal to establish an Open Semiconductors Assembly and Test (OSAT) Center in Spain and the United States.

If the Company is successful in raising the funds necessary to realize the project, the U.S.-based OSAT will offer a broad spectrum of testing services, including wafer and final tests, alongside assembly services for QFN, BGA, WLCSP, among others, reinforcing SEALSQ's commitment to advancing semiconductor technologies. This expansion would underscore SEALSQ's commitment to advancing the semiconductor industry's infrastructure and technological capabilities.

Attendees registered on this form with an in-depth look at SEALSQ’s projects and future prospects, reflecting the company's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the fields of semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology products.

In anticipation of this announcement and the detailed updates to follow, SEALSQ invites stakeholders and the interested public to view a video detailing the pivotal challenges SEALSQ aims to address within the industry, accessible here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4SsXEAGvyo&t=154s.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

