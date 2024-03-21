GSTV and Super League Team Up to Connect Consumer’s Physical Journey With Digital Worlds

Partnership will Kick Off with Super League’s Metaburst Gaming News on GSTV This Spring; Will Expand in Unique Ways That Connect the Online and Offline, Providing Exciting Opportunities for Brands

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSTV , the national on-the-go video network engaging and entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, and Super League (Nasdaq:SLE), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, announced today that they have formed a groundbreaking partnership that will unite the physical journey of consumers with the expansive digital world of gaming. To kick things off, the partnership brings Super League’s popular Metaburst gaming news segment to GSTV, keeping millions of viewers at fuel and convenience retailers across the country updated on the latest trends and advancements in the 3D web, virtual worlds and platforms like Roblox and Fortnite. GSTV and Super League are also collaborating on other integration opportunities that unite physical and digital retail engagement to provide brands with innovative and exciting ways to reach a broad base of consumers.



SUPER LEAGUE METABURST EPISODE 1 AVAILABLE HERE

Metaburst is now airing on GSTV and brands will have the opportunity to sponsor the segment or produce custom segments together with Super League and GSTV. GSTV and Super League will also offer unique ways to bridge the gap between the physical act of fueling up and the digital world of gaming. In addition to extending in-game content to GSTV screens, the Super League Loyalty & Reward platform will power custom omnichannel programs that reward Roblox users with seamless real world benefits from GTSV partners, and create opportunities for GSTV audience family members to enjoy special rewards within Roblox. The partnership promises to power up not vehicles and avatars by energizing the way brands and consumers interact across dimensions.

Kristina Lutz, EVP, Marketing at GSTV said, “By combining GSTV’s reach and unique ability to garner attention and drive action together with Super League’s gaming and technology expertise, we are creating a dynamic synergy that captivates audiences, offering them a glimpse into the gaming universe while they engage in everyday activities. This partnership exemplifies the power of merging real-world interactions with digital insights, delivering content that is both relevant and compelling to a broad audience, and a tool for marketers looking to build out truly game-changing campaigns and reach an on-the-go audience making purchase decisions.”

“Our vision for this new partnership is to provide brands with the opportunity to transform routine experiences into memorable moments for gaming consumers, while also delivering measurable and impactful retail outcomes,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer, at Super League. “Together with GSTV, we are making sure every fuel up is more entertaining and rich with cross platform engagement for Gen Z and their families.”

Super League is the latest partnership from GSTV that offers advertisers new creative content opportunities to magnify the platform’s attention and scale, while also fulfilling trending client demand for creator and gaming content. GSTV currently reaches 115 million unique adults a month across more than 29,000 sites. In February, GSTV announced a partnership with Influential to extend branded influencer content onto its network while also scaling creators visibility to reach new audiences. More details about the Super League and GSTV partnership, including in-game integrations, will be shared in the coming weeks. For more information on GSTV visit gstv.com . For more information on Super League visit superleague.com .

GSTV is America’s most engaging, on-the-go video network. GSTV is a data-driven, national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 45% of adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world’s largest advertisers. Visit gstv.com for more information and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

