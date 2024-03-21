Specialty Polystyrene Resin Players are Eyeing Commercial-scale Projects for Food Packaging Applications, FMI Forecasts US$ 195 million Valuation of Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market by 2034

The United States specialty polystyrene resin market is expected to attain a market worth US$ 34.3 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%. The electronics industry is waking up to the benefits of using specialty polystyrene resins owing to their lightweight nature and enhanced performance. Significant enhancements made in the mechanical and thermal properties of these resins are increasing their use cases in the construction and automotive sectors.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty polystyrene resin market value is expected to rise from US$ 135 million in 2024 to US$ 195 million by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a consistent CAGR of 3.70% in the specialty polystyrene resin industry over the next decade.



Surging demand for ready-to-cook and packaged food products in the packaging industry is creating the demand for specialty polystyrene resins. Inflating purchasing power and increasing demand for hygienic and packaged food are some common factors that are raising the sales of specialty polystyrene resins.

The versatility and durability of specialty polystyrene resins make them useful in applications like safe packaging and food service. Further, there is a substantial surge in the demand in the healthcare market for specialty polystyrene resin owing to a spike in demand for medical laboratories, medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and packaging of essential medicines owing to population growth.

“Key players are projected to incorporate customization options in their service plan to meet the evolving demands from multiple end users,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Report

In the historical period, the specialty polystyrene resin market grew at a 4.2% CAGR.

Based on function, the protection segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.

By application, the protective packaging segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

The United States market is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.9% and reach US$ 34.3 million by 2034.

The China market is assessed to register a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034. By 2034, the market valuation in China is expected to reach US$ 31.4 million.

In Japan, the market size is expected to reach US$ 21.4 million by 2034. The estimated CAGR is expected to be 5.4% CAGR.

Competitive Dashboard

Key players are partnering on research and development projects to develop innovative specialty polystyrene resins with improved functionalities. Additionally, they are partnering with firms in industries like automotive, packaging, or construction to form customized specialty polystyrene resins modified to their specifications.

Market players are further collaborating with waste management companies to develop efficient collection and recycling systems for post-consumer specialty polystyrene resin waste. Thus, promoting sustainability and potentially securing a dependable source of recycled material.

Industry participants are emphasizing the unique properties and advantages of using specialty polystyrene resins, thereby targeting certain customer segments and creating brand awareness. Ongoing research on developing specialty polystyrene resins that break down naturally to potentially minimize environmental impact is expected to enhance the competitiveness of players.

Recently, chemical companies shared their PCR innovations. For instance, TOMRA, INEOS Styrolution, and recycling firm EGN Entsorgungsgesellschaft Niederrhein came into a partnership for a commercial-scale project to recycle post-consumer polystyrene for food packaging applications. Under this initiative, EGN is expected to construct a mechanical recycling facility that has a processing capacity of 40,000 tons of post-consumer polystyrene annually.

Key Players in the Specialty Polystyrene Resin Industry

Sumitomo Chemical

Toray Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei

Formosa Plastics Coporation

ExxonMobil

China Petrochemical Corporation

BASF

TotalEnergies

Sinopec

LG Chem

Braskem

SABIC

Styron

INEOS Styrolution





Specialty Polystyrene Resin Industry by Category

By Function:

Protection

Insulation

Cushioning

Others

By Application:

Protective Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

