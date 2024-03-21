Submit Release
"Run With Me": A Powerful Anthem for Wild Horses Released by Wild Lands Wild Horses

'Run With Me' Available Now for Purchase and Streaming.

Run With Me is a rallying cry for wild horses... Through the power of music, we hope to inspire people to connect with these incredible animals and support our mission to ensure their safe future.”
— Jamie Baldanza
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Lands Wild Horses, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for America’s Wild Horses through advocacy, education, film, art, rescue, and adoption, is proud to announce the release of their stirring anthem, "Run With Me." This captivating ballad aims to raise awareness and support for wild horse conservation.

Composed by acclaimed producers Jared Gutstadt and Bill Markt, "Run With Me" features soul-stirring vocals by JR. Moore. The heartfelt lyrics, penned by Jamie Baldanza and Danielle Cunningham, evoke the unbreakable spirit and plight of the wild mustang, an American icon, urging listeners to join in the effort to protect them.

"We're thrilled to release 'Run With Me' as a rallying cry for wild horses," says Jamie Baldanza, co-founder of Wild Lands Wild Horses. "Through the power of music, we hope to inspire people to connect with these incredible animals and support our mission to ensure their safe future."

Proceeds from the sales and streaming of "Run With Me" will directly benefit the Wild Lands Wild Horses Fund Corp, supporting initiatives aimed at safeguarding wild horse populations and their habitats across America.

Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/album/run-with-me/1736577786?i=1736577788
Youtube Music - https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=9spIYSJ6RD4

Jamie Baldanza
Wild Lands Wild Horses Fund Corp
+1 732-241-5027
info@wildlandswildhorses.com
Run With Me - Official Music Video - Wild Horse Song

