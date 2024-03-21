Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,881 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting: March 20, 2024

00:05:43 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments 

00:07:31 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment 

00:23:35 - 2024 Spring Chinook Salmon Season Setting 

00:46:21 - Big Game Season Adjustments for 2024 

00:54:08 - Chronic Wasting Disease: 2024 Management and Surveillance 

01:14:13 - Hells Canyon Bighorn Sheep Disease Update 

01:30:38 - Moyie River Corridor Forest Legacy Project Conservation Easement 

01:40:49 - Legislative Update 

01:51:57 - 2024 Spring Chinook Salmon Season Setting (revisited) 

02:00:38 - BREAK 

02:23:16 - Rulemaking and Budget Update; Idaho Outfitter and Guides Association Rulemaking Petition Regarding Trapping 

02:39:47 - Draft Elk Management Plan Release for Public Review and Input 

02:59:39 - Deer and Elk Status Update 

03:22:04 - Migratory Game Bird Seasons Preview 

03:43:15 - LUNCH 

03:45:00 - Shikar Safari Presentation 

03:53:33 - Wild Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring and Trends 

04:11:58 - Director's Report 

04:24:36 - EXECUTIVE SESSION

You just read:

ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting: March 20, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more