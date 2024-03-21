ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting: March 20, 2024
00:05:43 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments
00:07:31 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment
00:23:35 - 2024 Spring Chinook Salmon Season Setting
00:46:21 - Big Game Season Adjustments for 2024
00:54:08 - Chronic Wasting Disease: 2024 Management and Surveillance
01:14:13 - Hells Canyon Bighorn Sheep Disease Update
01:30:38 - Moyie River Corridor Forest Legacy Project Conservation Easement
01:40:49 - Legislative Update
01:51:57 - 2024 Spring Chinook Salmon Season Setting (revisited)
02:00:38 - BREAK
02:23:16 - Rulemaking and Budget Update; Idaho Outfitter and Guides Association Rulemaking Petition Regarding Trapping
02:39:47 - Draft Elk Management Plan Release for Public Review and Input
02:59:39 - Deer and Elk Status Update
03:22:04 - Migratory Game Bird Seasons Preview
03:43:15 - LUNCH
03:45:00 - Shikar Safari Presentation
03:53:33 - Wild Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring and Trends
04:11:58 - Director's Report
04:24:36 - EXECUTIVE SESSION