Waldencast Class Action Investigation: Johnson Fistel, LLP is Investigating for Violation of Securities Laws; WALD, WALDW

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 5, 2023, Waldencast filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in which it disclosed that certain financial statements of Obagi, a skin care Company that Waldencast had acquired, could no longer be relied upon because they expected to restate those financial statements.

Then on January 16, 2024, Waldencast reported financials for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Form 20-F (“2022 20-F”) including restated financials for Fiscal Years 2021 and 2020. The Company further disclosed that because of the restatements, the SEC had launched an investigation and had subpoenaed the Company for documents.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if executives of the Company misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material and detrimental information to investors.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

