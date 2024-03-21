Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Attends Turkmen Navruz and the Year of "Ocean of Wisdom of Magtymguly Pyragy" Reception

On March 20, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, upon invitation, attended the Navruz and the Year of "Ocean of Wisdom of Magtymguly Pyragy" reception held by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in China.

In his speech, Li Hui made positive comments on the achievements of the development of China-Turkmenistan relations, saying that 2023 was a fruitful year for bilateral relations. The two heads of state announced the establishment of a China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership and the building of a community with a shared future at the bilateral level, successfully opening a new era for the development of bilateral relations. China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to achieve common development and prosperity and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Turkmen Ambassador to China Parahat Durdiyev spoke highly of the achievements in the development of Turkmenistan-China relations, expressing the willingness to work with China to deepen strategic mutual trust, expand cooperation in various fields and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.