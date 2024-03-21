Lisa Haisha Featured in Forbes: A Beacon of Leadership for 2024
Life Coach Recognized for Impactful Business Leadership Insights
Lisa Haisha is the #1 SoulBlazer in the world. I can say that with authority because Lisa invented SoulBlazing. If you’re on a self-improvement journey, you will want her as your guide.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent Forbes article titled “10 Leadership Quotes For Leaders And Managers In 2024,” Lisa Haisha, a celebrity life coach, TV host, speaker, and author of SoulBlazingTM : How to Harness your Imposters, Release Negative Self-Talk and Lead a More Authentic and Purposeful life and ME: A SoulBlazing Journal has been featured alongside luminaries such as General George Patton, Bill Bradley, Peter Drucker, and others for their profound insights on leadership.
The article, published on January 25, 2024, highlights Lisa’s impactful quote: “Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role, it’s always about the goal.” This powerful statement reflects Lisa’s unique perspective on leadership, emphasizing the importance of purpose and impact over mere titles or positions.
“I am honored to be recognized in Forbes for my thoughts on leadership,” says Lisa Haisha. “True leadership is about making a positive impact and inspiring others to achieve their goals.”
Lisa Haisha’s inclusion in Forbes underscores broad industry recognition of her expertise and the value of her contributions to the combined disciplines of leadership and management. Her words resonate with readers, offering a fresh perspective on the true essence of leadership.
Lisa Haisha is a renowned life coach and visionary offering transformative coaching services for over two decades. Her mission is to empower individuals and organizations to unleash their full potential and achieve their goals. Through her innovative coaching methodologies, Lisa inspires her clients to embrace self-discovery, overcome obstacles, and create a life that is abundant with fulfillment. For more information, visit Lisa Haisha’s Official Website.
Contact: For media inquiries, author interviews, or review requests, please contact Ben Bradley. Email: ben@maconraine.com | Phone: 630-430-7267.
