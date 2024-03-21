OHA is the Left Lead Arranger of STV’s Private Unitranche Financing

New York, New York, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as the Left Lead Arranger for the private financing of STV Group, Inc. (“STV”), which is partnered with The Pritzker Organization (“TPO”). STV is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services focused on infrastructure and transportation projects across North America. The financing proceeds are being used to support a refinancing of STV’s existing syndicated first lien capital structure, fund an acquisition and help support STV’s continued growth. OHA is one the largest holders of the total facility, which is over $500 million in size.

OHA’s strong relationship with TPO positioned it to source and engage early with the borrower to structure an optimal financing solution, having recently served as Lead Arranger for the private unitranche refinancing of Mammoth Holdings, also partnered with TPO. Additionally, OHA was a natural partner given its deep experience investing in the engineering and consulting industry.

“With its solution-oriented leadership and ability to show up in scale, OHA is a valued strategic partner as we progress on the development of our platform investments,” said Larry Tarschis, Managing Director at TPO. “We look forward to collaborating with OHA to advance the long-term growth plans for STV, with a focus on expanding its geographic footprint, service lines and continuing to support the significant growth in infrastructure investment.”

This transaction was sourced through OHA’s strategic direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets (“BMO”), who served as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger.

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $63 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of December 31, 2023. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

About STV: Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water, energy and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 55 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. Learn more at stvinc.com.

About TPO: The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

