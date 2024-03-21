Sekur Private Data Ltd. Adds US Tech Disruptor and Innovator to Board of Advisors

MIAMI, FL and TORONTO, ON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE:SKUR) (OTCQB:SWISF) (FRA:GDT0) (“Sekur” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss hosted secure and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has added distinguished tech veteran Mr. Michael Giuliano to its Board of Advisors.



Mr. Giuliano delivers over 20 years of direct hands-on results and experience on the world's largest technology stages. He adds unparalleled expertise and strategic vision to Sekur's disruptive approach to new and unique privacy and cybersecurity solutions.

Michael Giuliano is an American entrepreneur and scholar that has independently designed, developed, patented, and commercialized products in excess of $2B USD. He has a mastery level in the areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Neural Networks, Quantitative Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Business Intelligence, Organizational Change.



Michael started his career at tech-giant Intel® as a microchip manufacturing engineer earning distinct Engineering honors spanning some of the highest-profile product launches on record in the digital and mobility spaces (including X-Box®, Apple®, and Pentium4®) and served as Intel's First Lean Content Expert at their Flagship Plant.



He is an active board member for top echelon leadership organizations including Special Forces, Cyber, Tactical, and Corporations. He is also an active volunteer and board member at many top Universities. More information can be found on his LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/01of01/ .

This strategic partnership signifies Sekur's commitment to revolutionizing the cybersecurity and privacy landscape, leveraging Mr. Giuliano's invaluable perspective, insights, and industry connections.

Michael Giuliano said, "This one is special and will be fun, I truly enjoy working on solutions completely outside of ‘Big-Tech’; nothing owned or operated on by the likes of Microsoft, Google, or Amazon can be a game-changer, trust in both protection and privacy are big, Sekur does both right now."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, said: "Michael Giuliano’s expertise will be instrumental in guiding our company towards continued growth and success in an increasingly complex digital landscape. We certainly look forward to leveraging Michael's wealth of experience and vision for continued growth and success. We are seeing a dramatic increase in cyber-attacks in the USA at the present time, and due to the current presidential election campaign for the November 2024 presidential elections. This increases the USA as a main cyber-attack target for all things from infrastructure hacks to healthcare organizations being hacked, as well as enterprises, businesses and individuals being compromised on a daily basis. We are happy to offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, open-source coding or data mining, therefore reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, individuals, businesses and enterprises.”

Sekur’s Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users’ data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection (“FADP”) of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked “secret official discussions.” In 2010, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, https://www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



On behalf of Management

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

corporate@sekurprivatedata.com