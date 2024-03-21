Chicago native launches 'Rebuilding Hope Campaign' fundraiser to aid war-torn family in Gaza

Cherished Moments

Amid Gaza's turmoil, a heartfelt initiative emerges to evacuate Jehad's family to safety and rebuild their shattered lives. #HopeForGaza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Call for Compassion and Support: The Rebuilding Hope Campaign

In a heartfelt appeal from the heart of Chicago, Brenda is reaching out to the global community, unveiling the "Rebuilding Hope Campaign" to support the family of Jehad Aldahdooh in Gaza, Palestine. Amid the ruins and heartbreak brought on by the relentless conflict in Gaza, this initiative stands as a beacon of hope, aiming to provide crucial relief, safe evacuation, and the means to rebuild for Jehad's family, whose lives have been torn apart.

Jehad Aldahdooh, a dedicated Ph.D. researcher at the University of Helsinki and a software engineer residing in Finland, is tirelessly working to support his family back in Gaza. For more about Jehad's work, visit his research profile.

Urgent Evacuation Plan

The campaign urgently seeks to ensure the safety of Jehad's brother, Iyad, and his family in Rafah by facilitating their evacuation to Egypt. The financial requirements for evacuation and temporary relocation range from $6,500 to $11,000 per person, in addition to at least $5,000 for relocation expenses, with funds directed to Halla Travel agency in Egypt. Meanwhile, other family members in northern Gaza face dire circumstances with no immediate evacuation options.

The Story of Resilience and Loss

Jehad's family's tale is one of unwavering resilience amid adversity. Despite losing their home—a place once filled with joy and unity—to the ravages of conflict, they, like many in Gaza, find themselves displaced, seeking shelter in schools. The situation is particularly severe in northern Gaza, where even basic necessities like food are scarce and exorbitantly priced—a single onion can cost as much as $7.

Mission and Impact: A Vision for Renewal

The "Rebuilding Hope Campaign" aims to raise €160,000 to ensure Jehad's family, and others like them, receive the support they need to survive and rebuild. The funds are earmarked for immediate evacuation, relief efforts, especially in northern Gaza, and eventually, reconstructing the family home. Each donation is a step toward transforming despair into hope, offering a future where safety, security, and a sense of home can be restored.

A Commitment to Make a Difference

Jehad pledges complete transparency and accountability, guaranteeing that every contribution will have a direct and meaningful impact. Despite the challenges ahead, the determination to make a positive change, powered by your support and trust, remains strong.

In Jehad's words: "With the overwhelming costs facing us, we find ourselves in desperate need of support. We turn to the global community, hoping for a helping hand in these trying times."

Join Us in Rebuilding Hope

To learn more and contribute to the "Rebuilding Hope Campaign," please visit: https://gofund.me/7e6996ea.

Your support can turn the tide for Jehad's family and many others in Gaza, turning despair into hope and rebuilding lives shattered by conflict. Together, we can make a difference.

