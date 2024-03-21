Current and Former Public Company Directors Send Letter to Disney Board In Support of Nelson Peltz and Trian

Letter Details Positive Experience Working with Nelson Peltz and Highlights Trian’s Track Record of Working Constructively to Create Shareholder Value



Encourages Disney Board to Work with Nelson and Trian for the Benefit of all Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current and former public company directors who have worked with Nelson Peltz and Trian today sent a letter to The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors detailing their positive experiences working with Trian.

The letter details Trian and Nelson Peltz’s demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and constructively with board members and management teams to drive long-term shareholder value, and its signatories include former directors at H.J. Heinz and Procter & Gamble, where Trian joined the Board following a proxy contest, as well as Janus Henderson, Legg Mason, Mondelēz, Sysco, and Wendy’s. The letter is signed by Dennis R. Beresford, Francis S. Blake, Charles E. Bunch, John Cassaday, Ali Dibadj, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Jorge S. Mesquita, John H. Myers, Dennis Reilley, Sheila G. Talton, Thomas J. Usher, Jean-François van Boxmeer and Art Winkleblack.

The full text of the letter can be found below and at https://restorethemagic.com/03-21-2024/.

Dear Disney Directors,

As directors who have worked with Nelson Peltz at some of the world’s most respected companies, we are writing to convey our experience with Nelson in the boardroom and to encourage you to work with him for the benefit of all shareholders.

Some of us, like you, were skeptical about Nelson and were initially opposed to the notion of having him on our boards. Some of us worried that he might derail the successful execution of our strategy.

However, after having worked with Nelson, we know that our concerns were misplaced. The companies for which we served as board members alongside Nelson were improved because of his presence on the board.

Some of us became Nelson’s colleague after a bitter-fought proxy contest. Others of us asked Nelson to join our boards, and still others of us joined a board after Nelson was already on the board. But one experience we all share: Nelson entered the boardroom every meeting with an open mind, a focus on growth for the benefit of stakeholders and a commitment to working constructively towards our common goal of creating long-term shareholder value.

With his dedication, focus and sound judgment, Nelson contributed greatly to boardroom discussions. He asked tough questions and challenged our thinking – as any good director does – but was not disruptive or disrespectful. To the contrary, Nelson welcomed different perspectives and encouraged debate. Rather than stifle dissent, Nelson often catalyzed robust, productive discussions that helped move our companies forward.

Each of us would happily serve with Nelson again on another board.

Sincerely,

Former Directors and CEOs Who Have Worked with Nelson Peltz & Trian

Dennis R. Beresford

Executive in Residence – Terry College of Business, University of Georgia

Former Director of Legg Mason, Inc.

Francis S. Blake

Retired Chairman and CEO of The Home Depot, Inc.

Former Director of the Procter & Gamble Company

Charles E. Bunch

Former Chairman and CEO, PPG Industries, Inc.

Director of Mondelēz International, Inc.

John Cassaday

Retired President and CEO of Corus Entertainment, Inc.

Chair of Janus Henderson Group plc

Ali Dibadj

CEO and Executive Director of Janus Henderson Group plc

Kenneth W. Gilbert

Retired CMO, VOSS of Norway ASA

Director of The Wendy’s Company

Jorge S. Mesquita

Former CEO, BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

Director of Mondelēz International, Inc.

John H. Myers

Retired President and CEO, GE Asset Management

Former Director of Legg Mason, Inc.

Dennis Reilley

Former Chairman and CEO, Praxair, Inc.

Former Director of H.J. Heinz Company

Sheila G. Talton

President and CEO Gray Matter Analytics

Director of Sysco Corporation

Thomas J. Usher

Former Chairman and CEO, United States Steel Corporation

Former Director of H.J. Heinz Company

Jean-François van Boxmeer

Former CEO, Heineken NV

Former Non-Executive and Lead Director of Mondelēz International, Inc.

Art Winkleblack

Lead Independent Director of The Wendy’s Company

Retired CFO, H.J. Heinz Company

Note that affiliations are listed for identification purposes only

About Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Founded in 2005, Trian Fund Management, L.P. (“Trian”) is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. Trian is a highly engaged shareowner that combines concentrated public equity ownership with operational expertise. Leveraging the 40+ years’ operating experience of our Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz and Peter May, Trian seeks to invest in high quality but undervalued and underperforming public companies and to work collaboratively with management teams and boards to help companies execute operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive long-term sustainable earnings growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.

