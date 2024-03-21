NFV Infrastructure Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Major Giants Cisco Systems, AT&T, NEC, Red Hat
The NFV Infrastructure market size is estimated to increase by USD 154 Billion at a CAGR of 23.8% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 26.5 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global NFV Infrastructure market to witness a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released NFV Infrastructure Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the NFV Infrastructure market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the NFV Infrastructure market. The NFV Infrastructure market size is estimated to increase by USD 154 Billion at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 26.5 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report:
Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Dell Technologies Inc. (USA), Juniper Networks Inc. (USA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), AT&T Inc. (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), NEC Corporation (Japan), Red Hat Inc. (USA), VMware Inc. (USA), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE Corporation (China)
Definition:
NFV (Network Function Virtualization) Infrastructure refers to a virtualized networking environment where network functions, such as routing, firewalling, and load balancing, are implemented as software-based services running on standard hardware. This market includes hardware, software, and services aimed at enabling the virtualization and management of network functions, providing flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in network deployment and operations.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of cloud-native architectures and containerization technologies for NFV deployments, enabling greater agility, scalability, and portability.
• Integration of NFV with software-defined networking (SDN) to create more dynamic and programmable network environments.
Market Drivers:
• Pressure to reduce capital and operational expenses by replacing proprietary hardware appliances with software-based, virtualized network functions.
• Need for rapid service innovation and time-to-market acceleration in response to changing customer demands and competitive pressures.
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing demand for virtualized network services in industries beyond telecommunications, such as enterprise networking, cloud computing, and IoT.
• Collaboration and partnerships between NFV infrastructure providers, telecommunications operators, and cloud service providers to develop and deploy innovative NFV solutions.
On November 22, 2022, networking systems, services, and software provider Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) announced that it had signed a binding agreement to buy privately held firms Tibit Communications, Inc. with headquarters in Petaluma, California, and Benu Networks, Inc. with headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts. With the use of enhanced subscriber management and next-generation PON technologies, Tibit and Benu want to simplify broadband access networks.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of NFV Infrastructure market segments by Types: Virtualized network functions (VNFs), NFV Infrastructure (NFVI), NFV management and orchestration (MANO)
Detailed analysis of NFV Infrastructure market segments by Applications: Telecommunication, Security & Surveillance, Industrial, Military & Defence, Others)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the NFV Infrastructure market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the «keyword» market.
- -To showcase the development of the NFV Infrastructure market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the NFV Infrastructure market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the NFV Infrastructure market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the NFV Infrastructure market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global NFV Infrastructure Market Breakdown by Application (Telecommunication, Security & Surveillance, Industrial, Military & Defence, Others) by Type (Virtualized network functions (VNFs), NFV Infrastructure (NFVI), NFV management and orchestration (MANO)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the NFV Infrastructure market report:
– Detailed consideration of NFV Infrastructure market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the NFV Infrastructure market-leading players.
– NFV Infrastructure market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of NFV Infrastructure market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for NFV Infrastructure near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global NFV Infrastructure market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is NFV Infrastructure market for long-term investment?
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.
