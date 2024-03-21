Innovate UK: Global Business Innovation Programme MedTech and Diagnostics, Singapore 2024

21st March 2024

What: Global Business Innovation Programme MedTech and Diagnostics

Where: Singapore

When: 1st – 5th July 2024

Programme Summary & Why Singapore

Delivered by Innovate UK, this engaging programme consists of a Get ready preparation phase, 5-day innovation visit to focus on Singapore, an exploitation workshop, and support from an Innovate UK innovation and growth specialist – helping your business to identify opportunities and develop innovation projects with partners in the country.

Innovate UK is committed to ensure that anyone, from any background, has an equal opportunity to be successful.

Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan aims to better transform and protect health, advance human potential & create economic value for Singapore. Priorities include transforming and protecting health through (i) shifting the focus towards both health promotion & disease prevention as the population ages (ii) supporting the health system to become more data-driven and patient-centric to deliver value-based care through the innovative use of both technology and digital solutions at scale (iii) using data analytics to support public health actions & telemedicine to deliver quality care to the wider population and (iv) expanding the national precision medicine research programme. A further priority is maximising economic value by growing a vibrant mix of start-ups and scale-ups with a strong translational ecosystem, with a particular focus on biotech companies.

With the Asia-Pacific Medical Technology (MedTech) market expected to grow to US$225 billion by 2030, Singapore is strategically placed to enable companies to tap into these regional opportunities, and Singapore’s network of top universities, research institutions and innovative start-ups also enable MedTech companies to fully engage with a vibrant open innovation ecosystem.

Singapore has an advanced digital economy and is consistently ranked as one of the world’s most innovative cities. Building on the strong mutual interest in co-innovation between Singapore and the UK, Enterprise Singapore and Innovate UK will be opening the latest round of their bilateral R&D grant funding call, coinciding with the timing of this GBIP visit to Singapore.

Focus themes:

Applications will be considered from a wide range of innovative MedTech & Diagnostics companies that focus on, but not limited to:

Medical Technologies

Diagnostics including but not limited to In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

Medical Imaging

Wearables

Key Dates:

Applicant Briefing: 25th March 2024

Application Deadline: 21st April 2024

Get ready workshop: 20th & 21st May 2024

Innovation Visit: 1st – 5th July 2024

Exploitation workshop: 19th September 2024

Click here to find out more.