Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global ammonium sulfate market size was valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).”

New York, United States, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic, water-soluble, solid, white, odorless compound. This substance comprises 21% ammonium ions and 24% sulfate ions. It is produced by combining ammonia and sulfuric acid at a high temperature. It is predominantly employed in the production of other ammonium salts. Ammonium sulfate's high solubility makes it useful for various agricultural applications. This substance is widely used in agriculture as a spray adjuvant for water-soluble insecticides.

Ammonium sulfate is primarily used as an alkaline soil fertilizer. The discharge of ammonium ions into the soil causes a small amount of acid to form, which lowers the soil's pH balance and provides plants with the nitrogen they need to thrive. It contains less nitrogen than ammonium nitrate, which increases transportation costs. It is also used as a spray adjuvant for fungicides, herbicides, and water-soluble insecticides.

Growing Population and Shrinking Arable Land Drives the Global Market



In order to feed the world's growing population, farmers will need to double their crop yields by 2020. The size of arable land per individual has decreased due to population growth. In addition to generating demand for housing and commercial infrastructure development, a growing population increases the pressure on producers to produce more crops on less land. The limited availability of agricultural property is one of the most significant obstacles to crop production.

In 2016, the global population reached 7.4 billion, and by 2020, the available land per person had decreased to 0.19 hectares, a figure that continues to maintain. The availability of arable land per person is decreasing globally, and this trend is expected to continue; therefore, the consumption of various fertilizers to increase yield per hectare is anticipated to increase. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for ammonium sulfate in producing ammonium fertilizers.

High Application Segment of Ammonium Sulphate Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Key opportunities in the global ammonium sulfate ecosystem lie in educating farmers and agricultural communities about the benefits and advantages of using the substance as a fertilizer to increase crop yields. Several product manufacturing companies operating on the global market are concentrating on developing ammonium sulfate products that pose significantly fewer environmental risks while maximizing crop development.

In the food and feed additives segment, where ammonium sulfate is primarily used as a dough enhancer, neutralizing agent, and stabilizer, the market is also anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities for ammonium sulfate. It is frequently used in the fermentation of baker's yeast, the production of bread products, the creation of casings, and the production of wine due to improvements in manufacturing processes that have broadened the substance's applications. The wide variety of applications for the product should lead to numerous growth opportunities for the ammonium sulfate market globally.

Competitive Players

The key global ammonium sulfate market players are BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Lanxess Corporation, Novux International, Sumitomo Chemical, Honeywell International, Royal DSM, Helm AG, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tereos S.A., DOMO Chemicals GmbH, SABIC, and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global ammonium sulfate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is one of the world's fastest-growing emerging regions regarding economic development, industrialization, and significant end-use sector expansion. In addition to agriculture, this region is anticipated to be the leader in numerous industry sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, telecommunications, and many others, due to rapidly developing nations such as China and India. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projects that by 2030, Asia-Pacific will produce 53% of the world's agricultural and marine commodities.

In addition, numerous economies in this region, including India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, rely highly on agriculture as their primary economic activity. Although the development of the agriculture sector is relatively slow due to the migration of the native population to the manufacturing or IT industries, constant innovations in the field are anticipated to create substantial market growth opportunities for various fertilizers to be used in agriculture, which will increase the demand for ammonium sulfate in the region.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Europe is one of the largest consumers of fertilizers due to the rapid development of its agriculture industry, which is facilitated by the availability of land and favorable climatic conditions, resulting in the massive production of numerous crops. Nonetheless, multiple agencies in the region are establishing regulations for synthetic fertilizers. In addition, the European Commission has imposed numerous regulations on producing and using chemically synthesized fertilizers to reduce the potential contamination of the region's soil and aquifers. Most European nations were severely affected by the 2007-2009 economic recession. The region's agricultural sector also experienced a decline over the forecast period. As a result, the demand for fertilizer and related agrochemicals was also affected. Since 2010, there has been evidence of improvement in the fertilizers market in Europe due to the region's stable demand for ammonium sulfate.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global ammonium sulfate market is bifurcated into solid and liquid ammonium sulfate.The solid ammonium sulfate segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.



the global ammonium sulfate market is segmented into fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food and feed additives, water treatment, and others. The fertilizers segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global ammonium sulfate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Market News



In January 2023, According to the Company Director Emin Guliyev, Azersulfat LLC plans to manufacture ammonium sulfate fertilizers in the near future.

According to the Company Director Emin Guliyev, Azersulfat LLC plans to manufacture ammonium sulfate fertilizers in the near future. In May 2023, AdvanSix initiated an initiative to increase its production of granular ammonium sulfate, a fertilizer compound, by 20 percent.

