Infrastructure as a service Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Major Giants AWS, Alibaba Cloud, IBM Cloud
Stay up to date with Infrastructure as a service Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Infrastructure as a service market size is estimated to increase by USD 423.1 Billion at a CAGR of 24.1% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 108.8 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Infrastructure as a service market to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Infrastructure as a service Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Infrastructure as a service market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Criag Francis
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Infrastructure as a service market. The Infrastructure as a service market size is estimated to increase by USD 423.1 Billion at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 108.8 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report:
Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Microsoft Azure (Redmond), Google Cloud Platform (United States), Alibaba Cloud (China), IBM Cloud (United States), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (United States), Salesforce (United States), DigitalOcean (United States), Rackspace (United States), VMware (United States)
Definition:
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing model that provides virtualized computing resources over the internet. In this model, users can rent virtualized servers, storage, networking, and other infrastructure components from cloud service providers on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware and infrastructure management.
Market Trends:
• Rise of serverless computing and containerization technologies for application deployment and management.
• Increasing demand for edge computing infrastructure to support IoT devices and real-time applications.
Market Drivers:
• Cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises infrastructure, as IaaS eliminates upfront capital expenses and reduces operational costs.
• Scalability and elasticity, allowing businesses to easily scale resources up or down based on demand.
Market Opportunities:
• Adoption of Cloud-based Infrastructure and Rising Need in Emerging Organisations
In April 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Amazon ECS Anywhere, a new service that allows customers to run Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) on any infrastructure, including on-premises data centers and other cloud providers.
In March 2021, Microsoft announced that it had acquired Kinvolk, a company that specializes in building and supporting open-source tools for Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. The acquisition is expected to bolster Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service and enable it to better support customers' cloud-native applications.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Infrastructure as a service market segments by Types: Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Compute as a Service (CaaS), Data Center as a Service (DCaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS)
Detailed analysis of Infrastructure as a service market segments by Applications: IT & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Others
Major Key Players of the Market:
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Infrastructure as a service market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the «keyword» market.
- -To showcase the development of the Infrastructure as a service market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Infrastructure as a service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Infrastructure as a service market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Infrastructure as a service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Infrastructure as a service Market Breakdown by Application (Individual Meal, Family Meal, Catered Events) by Service Type (Meal Preparation, Customized Menu Planning, Grocery Shopping Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Infrastructure as a service market report:
– Detailed consideration of Infrastructure as a service market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Infrastructure as a service market-leading players.
– Infrastructure as a service market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Infrastructure as a service market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Infrastructure as a service near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Infrastructure as a service market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Infrastructure as a service market for long-term investment?
