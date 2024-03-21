Femasys Invites Investors to View Fireside Chat Today, March 21, 2024, to Discuss the Infertility Treatment Landscape

-- CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick and Chief Medical Officer James Liu to Join Jones Trading Analyst Catherine Novack in a Conversation on Current Treatment Options in Infertility Including FemaSeed® at 1PM ET --

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing the significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, invites investors to join management in a Fireside Chat with Jones Trading Analyst Catherine Novack to discuss the current treatment landscape for infertility treatment in women. Those interested in attending the event, which will be held virtually TODAY, March 21, 2024 at 1PM ET, may register here.



Femasys CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick and Chief Medical Officer James Liu, M.D. will focus on the current treatment options in the infertility services market, including Femasys’ FDA-authorized FemaSeed device for intratubal insemination. During the event, speakers will also examine emerging trends and technology that have contributed to the growing utilization of assisted reproductive technology (ART), as well as headwinds such as rising costs of IVF in the current climate.

Ms. Lee-Sepsick is the founder of Femasys and has nearly three decades of experience as a senior executive in the medical technology industry. She is the lead inventor of the technologies at Femasys and remains committed to advancing much needed technology in women’s health. Prior to his role at Femasys, Dr. Liu has served as Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University Hospital Health System, the Chair, Department of Reproductive Biology at Case Western Reserve University, and the Division Head, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Cincinnati.

About FemaSeed

FemaSeed® is an innovative advancement in artificial insemination, designed to enhance fertilization by precisely delivering sperm into the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception. It is intended to be a first-line therapeutic choice for infertile women, men, and couples seeking pregnancy through insemination, offering a safe, accessible, and cost-effective approach. FemaSeed is a revolutionary device that allows healthcare professionals an ability to expand practice services with a more affordable and safer alternative to assisted reproductive methods, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). FemaSeed received U.S. FDA clearance (September 2023) and regulatory approval in Canada (April 2023). At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Femasys concluded a prospective, multi-center, unblinded pivotal clinical trial (NCT0468847) for those seeking intratubal insemination with FemaSeed. Adverse events were consistent with intrauterine insemination (IUI). Efficacy analysis focused on severe male factor (1 million to 20 million TMSC). In this population, pregnancy rate was 24% by subject (n=42) and 16% by cycle (n=62) after FemaSeed. In contrast, a 6.7% pregnancy rate by cycle was described in the literature for intrauterine insemination (IUI) with male factor (greater than 1 million TMSC).1 This topline data provides strong support for the on-going commercial launch, currently in progress. Femasys successfully completed the first commercial procedure using its innovative FemaSeed intratubal insemination device in March 2024. Learn more at www.femaseed.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared products. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. For more information visit www.femasys.com , or follow us on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Reference

Duran et al. (2002) Intrauterine insemination: a systematic review on determinants of success. Human Reproduction, vol.8, no. 4, pp. 373-384.



