Automotive Aluminum Extruded Parts Market set to rise at 6% CAGR, totaling US$ 110,231.3 million by 2034: Fact MR. Report

Explore the growth of automotive aluminum extruded parts market driven by lightweighting, electric vehicle surge, and sustainability commitment in the automotive industry.

Rockville , March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive aluminum extruded parts market is estimated at US$ 61,552.6 million in 2024, projected to expand at a 6% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected at a valuation of US$ 110,231.3 million by 2034. The market is witnessing significant growth propelled by key industry dynamics. With the automotive sector's increasing emphasis on lightweighting to meet stringent fuel efficiency and emission standards, aluminum extruded parts have emerged as pivotal components.



These parts, from body panels to structural elements, enhance fuel efficiency and improve overall vehicle performance. The aluminum's inherent corrosion resistance and durability further enhance its appeal in automotive applications. The market is experiencing a notable surge in demand driven by the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Aluminum extruded parts play a crucial role in EVs by contributing to weight reduction, thus extending the range and optimizing energy efficiency.

The market's growth is fueled by the automotive industry's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, as aluminum is recyclable, aligning with broader environmental objectives. Several key growth drivers define the trajectory of the market. The industry's heightened focus on lightweighting, necessitated by stringent fuel efficiency and emission standards, propels the demand for aluminum extrusions.

Increased consumer awareness and regulatory pressures for fuel-efficient vehicles also drive adoption, promoting enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The surge in electric vehicle adoption, accentuated by the lightweight nature of aluminum extruded parts, is a significant growth driver. These parts contribute to better range and overall performance in electric platforms. Aluminum's intrinsic corrosion resistance and durability in various environmental conditions add to its attractiveness in automotive applications.

As the automotive industry continues evolving with a commitment to technological advancements and sustainable practices, the demand for aluminum extruded parts is expected to persist and expand. Ongoing innovations in manufacturing processes and materials will likely shape the future landscape of the automotive market, solidifying the role of aluminum extrusions in driving efficiency, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,10,231.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

The industry in the United States holds a market share of 85.1% in 2024.

The market in the United States is valued at US$ 12,950.5 million in 2024.

The industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

By vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment to hold a market share of 34.5% in 2024.



“The industry's increasing focus on lightweighting drives the automotive aluminum extruded parts market”, says a Fact MR. analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Novelis Inc.

Benteler International

Bonnell Aluminum Extrusion Company

CAPALEX

Constellium SE

Kaiser Aluminium Corp.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Omnimax International

ProfilGruppen Extrusions AB

SMS Schimmer



Competitive Landscape

The market's competitive landscape is marked by intense competition among manufacturers vying for market share. Established automotive companies and specialized aluminum extrusion suppliers engage in innovation and strategic collaborations to meet the growing demand for lightweight and durable components.

The market is dynamic, characterized by ongoing advancements in design and materials, reflecting the industry's commitment to sustainability and meeting stringent automotive standards.

Some recent developments of the Automotive Aluminum Extruded Parts Market

In May 2022, Novelis Inc. disclosed a strategic investment exceeding USD 2.5 billion in Baldwin County, Alabama, to establish a state-of-the-art low-carbon recycling and rolling factory.

In September 2021, Constellium SE, confirmed its role as the supplier of aluminum structural components for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning, consistent with its F-Series counterparts, features robust construction utilizing high-strength aluminum alloys.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive aluminum extruded parts market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Material (5000 Series, 6000 Series, 7000 Series, Others), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

