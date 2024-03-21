Redis Acquires Speedb to Supercharge End-to-End Application Performance at Lower Cost

The data storage engine joins the world's fastest in-memory datastore to strengthen application performance across caching and real-time use cases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the leading real-time data platform, today announced the acquisition of Speedb , the world’s fastest data storage engine , to support a broad array of enterprise applications and use cases with diverse performance requirements. Redis will leverage Speedb to enhance real-time data processing and power low-latency user experiences, all while guaranteeing unmatched cost performance for all applications where speed is critical, including generative AI applications.



As enterprises continue to prioritize real-time generative AI applications across their business, the acquisition of Speedb enables Redis to expand beyond DRAM and deliver a holistic offering centered on speed and scale. Taking full advantage of the advancements in SSD storage and transfer rates that Speedb leverages, Redis will serve the full spectrum of performance and cost requirements for enterprise applications where DRAM is not required – empowering developers across the Redis ecosystem to utilize Redis in more use cases.

"Modern app development and most recently Generative AI are fundamentally changing how enterprises value and use their data, and as a result, the demands on developers and data platforms are intensifying. Whether it's regarding development cycles or user experiences, a lot of this pressure revolves around speed,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “Acquiring Speedb takes Redis beyond RAM, and opens the door for us to serve an integral role in powering today’s most exciting and innovative applications, and supporting the developers that build them. This is a new chapter for Redis, and we’re looking forward to working with our customers and partners to bring the unmatched speed we’re known for to more of their applications and experiences.”

The acquisition is the culmination of years of work alongside Speedb — which was integrated as the default storage engine in the enterprise auto-tiering functionality launched in Redis 7.2 . Since then, Redis has also invested heavily to strengthen its low-latency vector database to meet the needs of enterprise AI applications, like vector search, LLM semantic caching, and session management. To better support these intensive workflows for development teams, Redis developed Redis Vector Library (RedisVL), which offers a streamlined client that enables the use of Redis in AI-driven tasks. As enterprise AI initiatives mature, Redis – now with the added power of Speedb – will continue to invest in building innovative solutions that enhance the performance and accuracy of their generative AI applications.

“Over the past two years, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with the Redis team to build integrated solutions that support development teams in optimizing both application performance and cost,” said Adi Gelvan, co-founder and CEO of Speedb. “As we join the Redis team, we’re excited to scale our technology to thousands of organizations across the globe, and play a critical role in powering the emerging applications that will shape the future.”

Redis will formally release the first version of its Speedb-integrated product later this year with the release of Redis 8. In the meantime, the company is developing Redis Community Edition 7.4, which will see the addition of highly-requested features including hash field expiration and client consolidation.

To learn more about Redis, explore our full suite of solutions for generative AI applications and beyond, and stay up-to-date on the latest releases and updates, visit Redis.com .

About Redis

Data is the lifeline of every business, and Redis helps organizations reimagine how fast they can process, analyze, make predictions, and take action on the data they generate. Redis provides a competitive edge to any business by delivering source-available and enterprise-grade data platforms to power applications that drive real-time experiences at any scale. Developers rely on Redis to build performance, scalability, reliability, and security into their applications. Born in the cloud-native era, Redis uniquely enables users to unify data across multi-cloud, hybrid and global applications to maximize business potential. Learn how Redis can give you this edge at Redis.com .