Fauna Launches Distributed Document-Relational Database On Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud customers can now directly access Fauna to build and scale modern transactional applications without limits.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fauna , the distributed document-relational database delivered as a cloud API, today announced the availability of its database on Google Cloud Marketplace. Now, Google Cloud and Fauna customers can procure, activate, and manage the Fauna database directly through their Google Cloud account, streamlining integrations and workflows while unifying resourcing and billing.



The Google Cloud Marketplace listing puts Fauna directly in front of global enterprises that require both the flexibility of documents and the power of a relational ACID-compliant database that scales across regions, clouds, or the globe. As enterprises accelerate investment in transactional edge, B2B, and B2C multi-tenant SaaS and generative AI applications, the foundational infrastructure powering these applications, especially the database, is critical in fulfilling scalability, performance, and global data residency compliance requirements. Fauna delivers an intuitive developer experience with a seamlessly scalable distributed architecture that provides strong consistency, low millisecond latency, and high availability -- all delivered as a secure cloud API with zero operations required.

“We’re always working to enhance our database offering with cutting-edge capabilities, but it’s critical for Fauna to ensure we’re accessible to organizations across the globe that are looking to address performance challenges in their operational data stack,” said Hassen Karaa, VP of Product at Fauna. “Bringing Fauna to Google Cloud Marketplace expands our reach and amplifies our ability to serve customers of all sizes building modern transactional applications across edge, IoT, and generative AI.”

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud and easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required. The Fauna API removes time-consuming maintenance and, combined with Google Cloud, frees customer developer teams from operations entirely, allowing them to focus on building new applications and features rather than managing infrastructural overhead.

Customers utilizing both Google Cloud and the Fauna database will now enjoy a streamlined experience through their Google Cloud accounts, with Fauna usage, management, and billing now unified in their Google Cloud contracts.

“ Intelliculture drives predictive insights for equipment, crop, and operations management for the agriculture industry through a distributed fleet of IoT devices and a modern SaaS platform. We use Fauna as the operational database for our platform because their API delivery model and automatic distribution aligns perfectly with Google Cloud’s Cloud Functions to support our global customer base without any engineering operations,” shared Michael Wu, CTO at Intelliculture. “We are excited about the deepening relationship between Fauna and Google Cloud to make leveraging these technologies together even easier.”

“Bringing Fauna to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the Fauna database on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Fauna can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

For more information about Fauna and how to access on Google Cloud, view the public listing and come visit us at Google Cloud Next '24 in Las Vegas from April 9-11 at Booth #1266.

About Fauna

Fauna is a distributed document-relational database that is delivered as a cloud API. Fauna’s multi-region architecture, powered by its underlying Distributed Transaction Engine (DTE), provides strong consistency, low latency, and high availability. Fauna’s API delivery model means this is all available to development teams with no database operations required. An intuitive database language inspired by Typescript supports relational features such as foreign keys, views, and joins on top of documents. Over 80,000 development Teams choose Fauna to seamlessly build and scale modern transactional applications. Builders and scalers like Tyson Foods, Unilever, Lexmark, Intelliculture, Hannon Hill, Cloaked, DTLR, and Insights.gg, trust Fauna to accelerate development and solve mission-critical challenges. Backed by premier venture investors Madrona Venture Group, ADDITION, GV, and CRV, Fauna is headquartered in San Mateo with an experienced leadership team hailing from Microsoft, Okta, Twitter, Amazon, and Oracle. For more information visit fauna.com or follow us at @fauna.

