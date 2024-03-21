Hestia Insight Inc. Subsidiary Enters Into Corporate Advisory Agreement With Aquiva Medical Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) ("Hestia Insight" and the “Company”), a company focused on the development and operation of novel technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors, and providing marketing, management, business, and capital markets advisory services to its clients within the healthcare and biotech sectors, today announced that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., the Company entered into a corporate advisory agreement with Aquiva Medical Inc. (”Aquiva Medical”), an innovative healthcare company which operates within the dermatology medical technology sector.



Under the terms of the engagement, the Company provides strategic advisory services to Aquiva Medical to reinforce Aquiva’s growth and expansion initiatives. Leveraging the Company’s extensive expertise and network within the healthcare and biotech industries, Aquiva Medical hopes to hasten its U.S. market penetration and enhance its product development efforts.

In a recent milestone achievement, the Company advised Aquiva Medical in connection with Aquiva’s successfully consummated merger transaction with BHPA, Inc., marking a significant step forward for Aquiva. The completion of this merger transaction underscores the Company’s commitment to delivering strategic solutions and fostering impactful collaborations to its healthcare industry clients.

"We are thrilled about our engagement with Aquiva Medical and the early successes that we have achieved," said Edward Lee, CEO of Hestia Insight. Mr. Lee continued, "Aquiva's innovative approach to medical technology aligns perfectly with our mission to support healthcare companies that are at the forefront of innovation. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Aquiva team to support their strategic objectives and drive innovation in the medical technology sector."

About Hestia Insight, Inc:

Hestia Insight Inc. (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”) is focused primarily on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company’s two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”), and HSTA Health Inc. (“HSTA Health”). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, and management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies within the healthcare and biotech sectors. HSTA Health operates within the healthy food, beverage and wellness products industry and the smart vending machine industry. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies. The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company originally entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

