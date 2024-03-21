RAYMOND ANNOUNCES 2024 FUNDING RECIPIENTS FOR UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PROGRAM

University Research Program has invested more than $5 million in funding to advance the future of material handling

Greene, N.Y., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raymond Corporation has selected three research proposals to receive funding through The Raymond Corporation University Research Program. Through the program, professors and student researchers are encouraged to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry.

After reviewing innovative research ideas from more than 20 universities, Raymond has selected three proposals to receive financial support. The research proposals selected for funding are:

RetroLifts: Low-cost Forklift Retrofits for Scalable Autonomous Brownfield Deployments

Proposal Author: Associate Professor Rahul Mangharam, University of Pennsylvania (Penn Engineering)



Real-time Mixed Human-Robot Teaming using Digital Twins

Proposal Author: Associate Dean and Professor Silvia Ferrari, Cornell University



Framework for Effective Human-AMR Communication

Proposal Author: Associate Professor Clark Hochgraf, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)



The University Research Program helps to drive the next generation of technology for the supply chain, logistics and material handling industries. The mission is to encourage professors and researchers to apply their knowledge of engineering and technical fields, drawing synergies and collaboration between collegiate research and The Raymond Corporation.

The University Research Program has funded 18 projects from 20 leading universities across the country, totaling more than $5 million in funding. The selected applicants have been evaluated on several criteria, including their possible impact on the future of the material handling industry, timeline and feasibility of budget.

"Our University Research Program embodies Raymond's steadfast dedication to empowering the future leaders of the material handling industry," said Mike Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. "By collaborating with the brightest minds in academia, we aim to tackle present-day obstacles while pioneering innovative technologies and automated solutions that will shape the industry's trajectory for years. We eagerly anticipate the transformative contributions these individuals will bring to the forefront of our industry."

The University Research Program will begin accepting one page concept papers this summer with applications due by the end of October for the 2025 program.

To learn more about the University Research Program, including information on previously funded projects and how to apply, visit www.universityresearchprogram.com or contact Steve Medwin, Raymond university ambassador, at steve.medwin@raymondcorp.com.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####

Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2024 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

Courtney Vander Veen Mich The Raymond Corporation 414-305-2588 cvanderveenmich@bader-rutter.com