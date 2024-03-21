Psychemedics Recognized as a Top 10 Employee Health Testing Services Provider

Dallas, TX, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD), a global leader in drug testing using hair analysis, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 10 Employee Health Testing Services Providers for 2024 by ManageHR. This prestigious accolade highlights Psychemedics’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of employee health testing.



ManageHR’s annual list recognizes companies that excel in providing cutting-edge solutions and services for employee health testing. Psychemedics was selected for its exceptional performance, industry leadership, and dedication to delivering reliable and accurate testing services.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 10 Employee Health Testing Services Providers,” said Brian Hullinger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Psychemedics Corporation. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, innovative solutions for drug testing.”

Psychemedics’ patented hair analysis technology offers a non-invasive and highly accurate method for detecting drug use over an extended period, providing employers with valuable insights into their employees’ health and well-being. With over 30 years of experience, Psychemedics has helped thousands of companies worldwide maintain safe and drug-free workplaces.

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its innovative hair testing solutions, please visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With over 30 years of experience, Psychemedics has pioneered the science of hair testing and provides clients with the most accurate and reliable hair drug test results in the industry. The company's patented technology is used by thousands of companies worldwide to screen applicants and employees for drug use, helping to create safer and more productive workplaces.